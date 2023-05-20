KENT — Behind another set of sterling performances from Josie Settle, the Kelso girls won the 3A Regional track and field meet with 60 points over the course of two days this week. The event wrapped up Friday evening at Kent Meridian High School with the Lassies at top of the podium.

Settle paired her earlier State qualifications in the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump on Wednesday, with first-place finishes in the long jump (17 feet, 6 inches) and 300-meter hurdles (44.94 seconds). Thus, Settle concluded Regionals with three first-place medals and a third-place medal (triple jump).

“We had a great Regional meet,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “Josie Settle was Regional champion in three. Josie, Ruby, Rielee, Koda and Bannick qualified for State and 16 of the 23 athletes that competed at Regionals earned personal best marks and many of those athletes achieved best marks in multiple events.”

Rielee Gourde and Bannick Allen each qualified for a second event on Day 2. Gourde did so by placing third in the pole vault where she cleared 12 feet to join her earlier qualification in the javelin. Allen will compete in both the pole vault and the javelin at the 3A State meet after coming sixth in the javelin with a top throw of 150 feet, 2 inches.

Ruby Sereday qualified for her second State event by placing fifth in the shot put with a mark of 35 feet, 4.75 inches.

Silas Watkins fell short of a State spot in the 300-meter hurdles despite running a personal best time of 42.55 seconds.

The 3A State championship meet will be held next week in Tacoma at Mount Tahoma Stadium from Thursday through Saturday.