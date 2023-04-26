VANCOUVER — The Kelso boys and girls track teams secured the 3A Greater St. Helens League title, Tuesday, with a win in the girls meet at Prairie by a score of 104-45 while the boys fell 131.5-84.5 to the Falcons.

“We had a great team effort tonight winning the league title on both the men’s and women’s side of the meet,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “We collectively had over 70 personal best marks and exceptional efforts throughout the meet.

Josie Settle and Sadie Schierscher led the way for Kelso in the girls half of the meet. Settle won both the 100 and 200 meter races with times of 13.26 and 26.58 seconds, the latter a PR. Kelso’s Avery Ness was second in the 200 meters behind Settle with a time of 28.11. Settle, meanwhile, set a PR in the long jump with a leap of 18-feet, 7.25-inches while Ness jumped 16-feet even for second place.

Ness was best in the triple jump with a top leap of 32-feet, 6.25 inches for a PR.

Schierscher placed first in each of the 800 and 1600 meter events. Though she did not set a new PR in either event, her respective times of 2 minutes, 38.49 seconds and 6 minutes, 15.44 seconds were strong enough to edge the competition brought to her by the Falcons.

Sophia Cheslock won the girls 3200 meters with a time of 12 minutes, 40.03 seconds by beating Prairie sophomore Zoe Jensen among other runners who turned in a time of 13 minutes, 6.18 seconds for second.

Kelso’s 4x100 girls relay team of Halle Johnson, Skylar and Karsyn Ross and Ness beat out Prairie for first with a time of 53.81. The Lassies' 4x400 relay contingent of Gracie Johnson, Myra Whipple, Kyra Dieter and Keatley Hammer ran a time of 4 minutes, 43.74 seconds which was second just behind Prairie (4 minutes, 43.26 seconds).

In the field events, Ruby Sereday set the tone with a win in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 8 inches. Josie Saccio-Devine won the discus with a throw of 83 feet, 7.5 inches and Rielee Gourde won the javelin with a throw of 113 feet, 6-inches while Sereday posted a PR with 109 feet, 5.5 inches to place second.

Gourde also cleared a mark of 11 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault while freshman Macy Swanson set a PR by clearing 9-feet.

On the boys end, Kelso freshman Aiden Richmond won the 100-meter dash with a PR time of 11.75 seconds. He edged out Prairie freshman Tommie Vick (11.83 seconds) and his Hilanders teammate Laurence Bostic (11.9 seconds).

Josiah Montanez won the 400 meters for Kelso with a time of 57.55 seconds and Jake Beck was first in the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 2.28 seconds.

Senior Kamren Mattison continued his strong season with a first-place finish in the 1600 meters with a blazing time of 4 minutes, 37.63 seconds. Owen Gallagher set a PR with a time of 11 minutes, 6.88 seconds for the Hilanders and Silas Watkins won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.02 seconds.

The Kelso boys 4x100 relay team comprised of Bostic, Tyler Kleven, Richmond and Hunter Williams ran a time of 45.59 for first place at the meet. The 4x400 relay team of Silas Watkins, Josh Krall, Montanez and Keanu Londo turned in a time of 3 minutes, 41.74 seconds for second behind Prairie’s 3 minutes, 40.15 seconds.

On the field side, Koda Woodard won the shot put with a top throw of 48 feet, 4.5 inches, and senior Bannick Allen set a PR by clearing 11 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault.

"I am really proud of the way our team has worked in less than ideal weather throughout the season," Krieder said. "It was fun tonight seeing them having success with personal best marks, state caliber marks and in winning team championships.”

The Kelso boys and girls athletes will travel to Hare Field in Hillsboro, Oregon on Friday for the Elden Kellar Invitational.