The opening day of the 3A District IV track and field championships took place Wednesday at McKenzie Stadium where 12 Kelso athletes qualified for Regionals with top-three finishes.

Josie Settle led the way with a pair of first-place finishes. Settle ran a time of 14.95 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles to lead the field and jumped 37 feet, 3.5 inches to win the triple jump. She will also compete in the 300-meter hurdles and long jump events on Thursday.

Four other Kelso athletes won their events on Wednesday including Kamren Mattison who turned in a time of 4 minutes, 30.41 seconds in the 1600 meters, a new season’s best for the senior. He was joined by Bannick Allen who vaulted 11 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault for a first-place finish. Allen was also second in the javelin and set a PR with a throw of 154 feet, three inches to qualify for Regionals.

Rielee Gourde, meanwhile, came first in the girls javelin with a throw of 121 feet, 1 inch. Gourde will also compete in the pole vault on Thursday where she is the top-ranked girl in the District. Karsyn Ross was Kelso’s last winner on the first day. Ross turned in a time of 61.51 seconds in the 400 meters, a new personal best.

The girls 4x100 meter relay team placed first with a time of 52.31 seconds. That team includes Halle Johnson, Karsyn Ross, Skylar Ross and Avery Ness.

Also on the girls side, Ruby Sereday placed second in the javelin with a top throw of 115 feet, 8 inches. Ness qualified into Regionals with a second-place finish in the triple jump where she leaped 33 feet, 4.75 inches and Eleanor Treadway ran second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.35 seconds. Skylar Ross finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 31 feet, 8 inches.

Koda Woodard advanced to Regionals with a second-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 11 inches and Alex Dieter cleared 11 feet in the pole vault to place second and advance to next week.

Jake Beck and Silas Watkins each placed third in their respective events of the 1600 meters and 110-meter hurdles. Beck posted a time of 4 minutes, 40.03 seconds while Watkins ran a time of 17.21 seconds in the hurdles.

The boys 4x100 meter relay team of Laurence Bostic, Tyler Klevin, Hunter Williams and Aiden Richmond ran a time of 45.11 seconds to place third and advance to Regionals. The girls 4x200 meter relay team did likewise with a time of 1 minute, 59.06 seconds. That team is made up of Johnson, Kyra Dieter, Bregan Ruhland and Skylar Ross.

The 3A Regional meet will be held next Wednesday and Friday at French Field in Kent.