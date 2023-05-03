Amongst another batch of personal records at its league meet versus Mountain View, Tuesday at Joe Stewart Track, Kelso welcomed senior Kai Chaney to the 20-40 club.

Chaney reached the rarefied air of leapers who can reach distances of 20 feet in the long jump and 40 feet in the triple jump when he posted marks of 20 feet, 2 inches in the long jump and 40 feet. 7.25 inches in the triple jump at the 3A Greater St. Helens League meet. His distance in the triple jump was a PR and positioned him well heading into next week’s District meet.

Though not quite at 100 percent while dealing with a hip abductor muscle injury, Josie Settle remained a step better than her competition, Tuesday. Settle led the way in both hurdle events, posting times of 15.9 and 45.56 seconds in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles respectively.

Settle was also jumping on her bad hip, where she posted top distances of 17 feet, 8.75 inches in the long jump and 36 feet, 6.5 inches in the triple jump to win both events, though those marks are considerably short of her PR's.

Together, Settle and Chaney helped lead Kelso to a dominant meet against Mountain View. The Hilanders won the boys meet 92-53 and took the girls meet by a score of 115-31 to finish the season undefeated in 3A GSHL competition.

"We have had a great season. It was fitting for our seniors to finish their last league meet of their careers on the Joe Stewart Track as undefeated league champions on both the men's and women's side," Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. "This group of seniors is a special group... Our coaches see the effort they make on a daily basis in often less than ideal weather that make those results happen."

Kamren Mattison looks healthy and ready to challenge the field for a State qualifying spot at the upcoming District meet in the 1600 and 3200 meters. Mattison challenged himself in the 3200 meters on Tuesday and came out of it with a PR of 9 minutes, 49.51 seconds to finish first in the meet. The push left him too winded to do much more than a second-place time of 4 minutes, 56 seconds in the 1600 meter race, which was run just more than 30 minutes after the 3200 meters was completed. Mattison's fatigue enabled teammate Jake Beck to take home first place with a time of 4 minutes, 45.65 seconds in the 1600 meters. Beck was also tops in the 800 meters, winning with a time of 2 minutes, 8.81 seconds.

“Without a doubt (Mattison) is fit and running fast. He’s had PRs,” Krieder said. “It will be fun to see once we’re up at Regionals and he’s in a pack with guys to see where his workouts take him.”

The Hilanders saw junior Hunter Williams post a time of 24.41 seconds in the 200 meters which was third at the meet behind Wood and Kedyn Bolds of Mountain View. Wood won the race with a time of 24 seconds flat. They also got a first-place finish from senior Josh Krall in the 400 meters with a time of 55.06 seconds which edged out Mountain View senior Peter Nguyen who set a PR with a time of 55.93 seconds.

“It was one of my better times,” Williams said. “It felt good coming out of the blocks and it was just great to get back to marks where I’m feeling good.”

Williams and his teammates Laurence Bostic, Tyler Kleven and Aiden Richmond set a PR in the 4x100 relay event with a time of 45.07 seconds with some smooth baton passing. Still, Mountain View won the event with a strong anchor leg to nip Kelso at the line in a time of 45.06 seconds.

“It was a great team effort from all of the guys. (Mountain View) beat us by .01 seconds, but it was a great time,” Williams said of the relay race.

Over in the field events, Kelso senior Koda Woodard looked strong in both the shot put and the discus where he notched second place finishes. Woodard threw the shot put 48 feet, 4 inches, which fell short of Mountain View sophomore Juan Pasillas-Stanton’s mark of 49 feet, 7.5 inches. Woodard’s top mark in the discus was a PR of 135 feet, 5 inches, which fell a little more than five feet shy of Jaydon Eubanks, a fellow Hilander who won the discus with a top throw of 140 feet, 10 inches for a PR.

Bannick Allen hurled the javelin 142 feet, four inches to take second behind Mountain View’s Cash Cook who posted a mark of 146 feet, 8 inches.

Kelso junior Bentley Jacobs won the high jump with a top jump of 5 feet, 6 inches. In the pole vault, freshman Alex Dieter set a PR with a vault of 11 feet to best both of his Hilanders’ teammates Allen (10’6”) and Anders Dahl (10’).

Also of note were Kelso freshmen Richmond, Will Cheslock and Trevin Roller, sophomores Bostic, Aden Sparman and junior Silas Watkins.

Richmond and Bostic raced third and fourth respectively in the boys 100-meter dash with times of 11.84 and 11.96 seconds, while Roller set a PR with a time of 25.05 seconds in the 200 meters. Watkins, meanwhile, set a PR in the 300-meter hurdles where he came second in a time of 44.58 seconds.

Sparman and Cheslock finished in second and third place, respectively, in the 800 meters behind Beck with times of 2 minutes, 15.21 seconds and 2 minutes, 25.23 seconds, both PRs for each individual.

On the girls end of the meet, Rielee Gourde again reached 11 feet in the pole vault to comfortably better the field. Junior Kyra Dieter vaulted 9 feet for a PR in the pole vault and senior Skylar Ross turned in a PR in the triple jump of 30 feet, 6 inches.

Ruby Sereday continued to progress in the javelin for the Lassies, where she not only won the event but set a PR with a throw of 119 feet, 9 inches to better Gourde who was runner-up with a top throw of 117 feet, 4 inches. Sereday also won the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 5.5 inches.

Kelso junior Josie Saccio-Devine posted a PR of 90 feet, 9 inches to win the discus event and she was second in the shot put with a mark of 31 feet, 6.5 inches. Her teammate Jordyn Robarge placed second with a PR throw of 79 feet, 9 inches.

Kelso junior Sadie Schierscher was best in the 800 and 1600 meters, winning the two events with times of 2 minutes, 44.67 seconds and 6 minutes, 2.53 seconds. Her teammate Sophia Cheslock placed second and set a PR in the 1600 meters with a time of 6 minutes, 6.45 seconds.

Also of note in the girls meet for Kelso were Isabella Moe and Ness. Moe was first in the 400 meters with a time of 1 minute, 15.5 seconds and Ness ran a time of 13.85 seconds to place second in the 100-meter dash.

Kelso will send members of its track and field team who have not yet qualified for Districts to Friday’s 3A District qualifying meet at Joe Stewart Track at 3:30 p.m. Any individual who wins his or her event at Friday’s meet will qualify for Districts on May 10.