VANCOUVER — The Kelso track and field teams brought back a pair of wins Tuesday with the boys taking out Evergreen 98-47 and the girls defeating Plainsmen 103-46.

“We had some great efforts tonight in some less than ideal weather,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “Kamren Mattison and Jake Beck had a big night leading the distance runners.”

Mattison won both the 1600 meter and 3200 meter races with times of 5:03.16 and 10:13.14. Beck came out on top in the 800 meter race with a tie of 2:08.41.

Silas Watkns picked up a pair of wins for the Hilanders in the hurdles races. Watkins won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.84 and took the 300 meter hurdles in 45.08.

The Kelso girls also represented well in the short distances. Avery Ness won the 100 meter race in 14.20 seconds while Maya Swanson won the 400 meter sprint with a time of 68.32 seconds. Meanwhile, Jasmine Kruis swept the hurdles with a personal record time of 19.52 in the 100 meter hurdles and a mark of 60.84 seconds in the 300 meter rendition.

“Avery Ness, Silas Watkins, Aiden Richmond, and Skylar Ross all had a big night for the Kelso sprinters,” Krieder noted.

There was success to be found in the relays as well. The Kelso boys won the 4x100 meter relay on the legs of Laurece Bostic, Tyler Kleven, Aiden Richmond and Williams who finished in 47.64 seconds. The Kelso girls also won the 4x100 meter relay when Karsyn Ross, Skylar Ross, Halle Johnson and Ness lapped the track in 56.03 seconds.

Kelso came out looking pretty in the leaping events. On the boys side Hunter Williams won the triple jump with a mark of 37 feet, 6.75 inches. Ness showed out on the girls side with first place finishes in the long jump (15’0.25”) and triple jump at 31 feet, 2 inches.

In the pole vault contests Bannick Allen won the boys side for Kelso with a 10 foot mark, while Kyra Dieter won the girls competition for Kelso with an eight foot mark. Allen also won the javelin with a toss of 137 feet, four inches.

Koda Woodard led the Hilanders in the strongman events. He posted a PR of 48 feet, 5.75 inches to win the shot put and tossed the discus 122 feet, six inches to win that event.

The Kelso girls swept the throwing events with Josie Saccio-Devine posting a PR to win the discus on a throw of 83 feet, 8 inches. Ruby Sereday won the shot put for Kelso with a heave of 35 feet, 8 inches, and Rielee Gourde won the javelin for the Lassies with a throw of 105 feet, 3 inches.

“Koda Woodard, Bannick Allen, Brady Phillips, Rielee Gourde and Ruby Sereday showed great senior leadership leading the throwers,” Krieder said.

Kelso will compete in the Benson Tech Invitational in Portland on Saturday.