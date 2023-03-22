The track and field season is upon us and there are several local champions back for another run in the Kelso blue and gold.

Josie Settle enters her senior season after a junior year in which she earned the 3A Greater St. Helens League track Athlete of the Year award. She placed first at State in the triple jump, third in the high jump, fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and sixth in the long jump.

Rielee Gourde, another Kelso senior, will be looking to improve upon her sixth place finish at State in the pole vault. Gourde posted a jump of 10'0" in Tuesday's meet and a throw of 106'11" in the Javelin.

Two State qualifiers in the shot put also return for Kelso in Ruby Sereday and Koda Woodard. Finally, there’s Kamren Mattison, the boys 3A GSHL track athlete of the year in 2022 who competes in the 1600 and 3200 meters.

On Tuesday, the Hilanders finally got a chance to put their work to the test in a real meet at Joe Stewart Track.

"We had some great efforts tonight and some quality early season marks," Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. "On the men's side, Kai Chaney, Kamren Mattison, Koda Woodard, Brady Phillips, Brody Mackin and Bannick Allen are seniors who excelled in their event area. On the women's side, Rielee Gourde, Ruby Sereday, Sophia Cheslock, Lily Evans and Keatley Hammer all showed great senior leadership to lead the women's team to victory."

The running of Mattison and Silas Watkins carried Kelso to a 117-27 win over Heritage in the boys season-opening track and field meet on their home turf. Led by Settle, Gourde and Sereday among others, the girls defeated Heritage 115-34.

Settle opened her senior season by setting new Kelso facility records in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Her times were 15.27 and 46.05. Her best jumps at the meet were 17'05" in the long jump and 35'8.5" in the triple jump.

Mattison won both the 800 and 1600-meter races with times of 2:07.98 and 4:46.43 respectively. On the girls side, Sadie Schierscher posted times of 2:44.89 and 5:57.9 in the 800 and 1600-meter events. Meanwhile, Cheslock set a new personal record with a time of 13:16.21 in the 3200-meter race.

Silas Watkins ran well in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles events where he finished first with times of 17.95 and 46.24.

Not to be left out, Kelso’s Jesus Rios won the 3200-meter race in a personal best time of 11:01.5.

Kelso also won each of the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter races where Aiden Richmond (12.25), Hunter Williams (24.78) and Josh Krall (57.3) all showed out. Krall’s time of 57.3 in the 400 was a new personal best.

Allen won the Pole Vault with a jump of 11-feet as well as the Javelin where he recorded a throw of 138’5”. Chaney was best in the high jump for Kelso with a top leap of 6-feet.

Woodard won both the Shot Put (45’9”) and the Discus (129’0”) events for Kelso. Woodard’s discus throw was a new personal record. Sereday posted a throw of 35'6.5" in the Shot Put.

The Hilanders’ boys 4x100 meter relay team of Anders Dahl, Tyler Kleven, Corben Mast and Aiden Richmond finished with a time of 48.55. The 4x400 meter relay team of Josh Krall, Josiah Montanez, Watkins and Will Cheslock ran a time of 4:05.22.

The girls 4x100 meter relay team of Myra Whipple, Halle Johnson, Skylar Ross and Eleanor Treadway finished with a time of 56.53. The girls 4x200 meter relay team of Treadway, Ross, Ellie Moore and Bregan Rhuland had a time of 2:02.52 and the 4x400 meter relay team of Cheslock, Johnson, Schierscher and Ross finished with a time of 5:06.99.

Ross also ran a time of 64.59 in the 400-meter event.

Kelso is set return to the track and field for competition next Thursday at Camas.