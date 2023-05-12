Joe Krieder’s track and field program at Kelso doesn’t know what losing feels like.

The Hilander boys haven’t lost a single meet in league competition over the last four seasons while the girls have dropped only one. Both teams went undefeated this season with a host of athletes ranked amongst the top 3A challengers in their respective events.

This week's District performance served to only highlight that record with 26 Hilanders qualifying for Regionals and the team placing second on the boys side with 87.5 points and first in the girls meet with 168.25 points.

That dominance in 3A Greater St. Helens League has been largely delivered by a senior class that includes boys Kamren Mattison, Bannick Allen and Koda Woodard; and on the girls side, Josie Settle, Rielee Gourde, Sophia Cheslock and Ruby Sereday.

“When you see them come back year after year, they continue to grow, they continue to get stronger and their marks grow and they take on that leadership role in practice,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder stated. “Kids progress in our program.”

The aforementioned seven athletes will all be competing at the 3A Regional meet spread over two days at French Field in Kent on Wednesday and Friday. They will of course be joined by over a dozen teammates including Sadie Schierscher, Karsyn Ross, Josie Saccio-Devine, Macy Swanson, Sophia Cheslock, Jordyn Robarge, Keatley Hammer, Skyler Ross, Alex Dieter, Silas Watkins and Jake Beck as they chase medals and a trip to the 3A State championship meet two weeks later in Tacoma at Mount Tahoma Stadium.

Kelso will also send multiple relay teams including the boys 4x100 meter team consisting of Laurence Bostic, Tyler Klevin, Hunter Williams and Aiden Richmond which ran a time of 45.11 seconds and the girls 4x400 meter team consisting of Schierscher, Halle Johnson, Isabella Moe and Kyra Dieter. They ran a time of 4 minutes, 52.59 seconds at the District meet. Both teams finished third at Districts.

Mattison is one of the Hilanders who has both a great chance to represent Kelso at State, but also the hunger to make that goal a reality. Mattison is Kelso’s top distance runner. He will be competing in the 1600 and 3200-meter races where his current PRs are 4 minutes, 29.06 seconds and 9 minutes, 49.51 seconds respectively. After he finished just short of a State berth as a junior last season with ninth and 11th-place finishes in the 1600 and 3200 meters respectively, Mattison is determined to accomplish that feat this year.

“State is my number one goal right now and just seeing how far I can take it,” said Mattison.

Mattison, a University of Portland commit, believes he can get to 4 minutes, 25 seconds in the 1600 meters and 9 minutes, 30 seconds in the 3200 meters. The senior noted it has been a challenge for him to make significant progress on his PRs this season due to the lack of competition in the events within the 3A league meets.

Sometimes it takes a challenger or two to push you that last five percent you didn’t realize you had within you. Mattison certainly believes that to be the case.

“Oh, definitely. That’s the name of the game,” Mattison agreed when asked about being driven by competition. “I think just mentally engaging and getting to that next step is going to be a big part of (qualifying for State). I have been running alone for a lot of our league meets, so some good competition should definitely help.”

Mattison placed first in the District meet this week in both the 1600 and 3200 meters. He ran a time of 4 minutes, 30.41 seconds in the 1600 and 10 minutes, 16.48 seconds in the 3200.

Woodard is the Hilanders’ hope in the discus and shot put field events on the boys side, while both Sereday and Gourde will contend in the girls throwing events along with Saccio-Devine who posted an impressive PR of 93 feet, 1 inch in the discus. Saccio-Devine will also compete alongside teammates Sereday and Robarge in the shot put after finishing third with a top throw of 31 feet, 5 inches.

Sereday was first at the District meet with her throw of 37 feet, 8.5 inches and Robarge second with a PR of 31 feet, 5.5 inches. As evidenced by those marks, the latter two will have a ways to go to best Sereday if she's on form.

Woodard has posted PRs of 48 feet, 5.75 inches in the shot put and 135 feet, 5 inches in the discus. Last year Woodard came third in Regionals in shot put with a throw of 43 feet. He’s aiming for 50 feet and a trip to State this time around.

Sereday has hit top marks of 37 feet, 9.5 inches in the shot put and 119 feet, 9 inches in the javelin, both marks show significant progression from last season.

“I’d really like to place in the top five in shot put. In javelin, I’m ranked seventh in the state right now, so really just trying to stay consistent in that area,” Sereday said. “It’d be awesome (to medal in both events). It would definitely be a step up from last year and be a good way to end my senior year.”

The javelin is Bannick Allen’s territory for the Hilander boys. Allen’s best throw in the javelin is 150 feet, 1 inch which he accomplished last season as a junior.

“Bannick’s another kid that is out working and he’s enthusiastic about what he’s doing,” said Krieder. “He wants to excel.”

Gourde meanwhile, has been head and shoulders above her league competition in the pole vault where she has cleared a PR of 12 feet recently. That leaves her focused on improving on her seventh-place finish at State last season.

That improvement will come down to the time Gourde has put in on the technical aspects from her lead up to her turn and even the size of her pole. Gourde recently switched to a longer, heavier pole to reach new heights.

“I think I definitely have improved from last year just doing drills and going back to the basics... You work on little changes that can take you so much higher,” said Gourde. “I’m really excited for the end of the season and just seeing where Regionals take me.”

She will be joined in the pole vault by a pair of freshmen teammates in Macy Swanson who vaulted a PR of 9 feet, 7 inches at the District meet and Keatley Hammer who cleared 9 feet, 1 inch.

Perhaps no athlete amongst the Kelso track and field team is prepared to succeed in the postseason meets like Settle. Settle heads to Regionals after placing first in all four of her events at Districts. She won the long jump (17 feet, two inches), the triple jump (37 feet, 3.5 inches), the 100-meter hurdles (14.96 seconds) and the triple jump (new PR of 44.85 seconds).

Settle will chase medals in those four events at Regionals where she hopes to advance to State for all four. Teammate Ellie Treadway will contend at Regionals in the 100-meter hurdles after hitting a PR of 19.35 seconds and Avery Ness and Skylar Ross will also contend in the long and triple jump events.

Settle has run personal best times of 14.93 seconds and 45.03 seconds in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles respectively, and both now the Kelso school records.

Settle’s record-setting time in the 100-meter hurdles came after a lot of work in training on her technique.

“I have put a lot of time in the hurdles just with my speed and technique. At the beginning of the season, my coach had me use my right lead leg,” Settle said. “My legs are pretty much even technique wise, but in the blocks, my left leg is in the block and that’s not my strongest foot so I switched because I can still do my left lead leg.”

That switch trimmed Settle’s top time in the 100-meter hurdles from 15.24 seconds to 14.92 seconds, 32 hundredths of a second faster. A new PR and Settle isn’t even 100 percent. The senior has been dealing with a hip abductor muscle injury which has forced her to miss some time and dial her effort down. That said, Settle recently popped a PR jump of 18 feet, 7.25 inches in the long jump, nearly a foot better than her previous top mark.

The jump gave her confidence that her body is rounding into fitness at the right time.

Though she wants first-place finishes in all four events, Settle knows how unlikely that may be.

“I think I would be overwhelmed, like a good overwhelmed not like ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know what to do,’” laughed Settle. “But a good overwhelmed. (I would know) all of the effort I put in training wise, lifting, coming in during preseason, it was worth it.”

No matter how the season ends for the likes of Settle, Mattison, Gourde, Woodard, Sereday, Allen and the rest of the Kelso team, one thing is for sure; they have put in the work.

“We’ve got a big legacy of success that we’re trying to keep going,” added Mattison.

Kelso has proven its league prowess. Now it’s time to take their dominance to the Regional stage, and it's not likely to end there.