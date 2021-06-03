3A/4A Track & Field: Kelso track teams place fourth at Districts

Both the Kelso boys and girls track teams capped their seasons with fourth place finishes at the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League District Invite on Wednesday.
“It was nice ending the season with a big meet,” Kelso head coach Joe Krieder said.
For the boys, James Fenter was Kelso’s top finisher as he took home the top prize in the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 8 ½ inches. Fenter also placed second in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 4 ¾ inches.
Kamren Mattison and Tim Calabrese also notched second place finishes for the Hilanders. Mattison finished runner-up in the 3200-meters with a time of 10:35.8 and Calabrese finished second in the Javelin with a toss of 152 feet, 10 inches.
Drew Norman and Colby Cooper picked up fourth place finishes for the Kelso boys. Norman was just a few seconds behind Mattison in the 3200 with a time of 10:39.52 and Cooper was just shy of Fenter in the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 9 ½ inches.
Josie Settle was the top finisher for the Kelso girls, picking up a first place finish and paired it with three second place finishes. Settle won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 1 inch and placed second in the other jumping events with a 17 foot, 1 ½ inch leap in the long jump and a 36 foot, 7 ¾ inch jump in the triple jump. Settle’s final second place finish came in the 300-meter hurdles, where she finished with a time of 47.13.
Bella Hadaller and Rielee Gourde picked up third place finishes for Kelso. Hadaller was third in the javelin with a throw of 106 feet, 2 inches, and Gourde was second in the pole vault as she cleared 9 feet, 6 inches.
Ruby Sereday was right behind Hadaller as she placed fourth in javelin with a throw of 92 feet, 9 inches.
“It was fun to see our athletes compete against everyone in the 3A-4A Greater St. Helens League," Krieder said. "I thought we had a quality meet with a lot of our athletes having personal best performances.”