3A/4A Track & Field: Kelso track teams place fourth at Districts
3A/4A Track & Field

3A/4A Track & Field: Kelso track teams place fourth at Districts

Kelso stands

Schroeder field, Joe Stewart track and Ed Laulainen stadium all sit empty and closed off in the spring of 2020. Stewart died on Friday at the age of 66.

 McKenna Morin

Both the Kelso boys and girls track teams capped their seasons with fourth place finishes at the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League District Invite on Wednesday.

“It was nice ending the season with a big meet,” Kelso head coach Joe Krieder said. 

For the boys, James Fenter was Kelso’s top finisher as he took home the top prize in the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 8 ½ inches. Fenter also placed second in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 4 ¾ inches.

Kamren Mattison and Tim Calabrese also notched second place finishes for the Hilanders. Mattison finished runner-up in the 3200-meters with a time of 10:35.8 and Calabrese finished second in the Javelin with a toss of 152 feet, 10 inches.

Drew Norman and Colby Cooper picked up fourth place finishes for the Kelso boys. Norman was just a few seconds behind Mattison in the 3200 with a time of 10:39.52 and Cooper was just shy of Fenter in the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 9 ½ inches.

Josie Settle was the top finisher for the Kelso girls, picking up a first place finish and paired it with three second place finishes. Settle won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 1 inch and placed second in the other jumping events with a 17 foot, 1 ½ inch leap in the long jump and a 36 foot, 7 ¾ inch jump in the triple jump. Settle’s final second place finish came in the 300-meter hurdles, where she finished with a time of 47.13.

Bella Hadaller and Rielee Gourde picked up third place finishes for Kelso. Hadaller was third in the javelin with a throw of 106 feet, 2 inches, and Gourde was second in the pole vault as she cleared 9 feet, 6 inches.

Ruby Sereday was right behind Hadaller as she placed fourth in javelin with a throw of 92 feet, 9 inches.

“It was fun to see our athletes compete against everyone in the 3A-4A Greater St. Helens League," Krieder said. "I thought we had a quality meet with a lot of our athletes having personal best performances.”

