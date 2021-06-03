3A/4A Track & Field: Kelso track teams place fourth at Districts

Both the Kelso boys and girls track teams capped their seasons with fourth place finishes at the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League District Invite on Wednesday.

“It was nice ending the season with a big meet,” Kelso head coach Joe Krieder said.

For the boys, James Fenter was Kelso’s top finisher as he took home the top prize in the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 8 ½ inches. Fenter also placed second in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 4 ¾ inches.

Kamren Mattison and Tim Calabrese also notched second place finishes for the Hilanders. Mattison finished runner-up in the 3200-meters with a time of 10:35.8 and Calabrese finished second in the Javelin with a toss of 152 feet, 10 inches.

Drew Norman and Colby Cooper picked up fourth place finishes for the Kelso boys. Norman was just a few seconds behind Mattison in the 3200 with a time of 10:39.52 and Cooper was just shy of Fenter in the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 9 ½ inches.