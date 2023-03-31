CAMAS — Kelso hit the road for a track and field meet, Thursday, and came away from Papermaker town with a pair of team defeats. The Hilanders fell to Camas by a score of 99-46 on the boys side while the Lassies fell 92-58 in the girls events.

But it wasn’t all bad news.

“Our athletes did a great job of stepping up and competing against some great competition tonight,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “ We had some great efforts and it paid off with great marks as we logged 65 personal best marks tonight and 31 season best marks.”

Josh Kralle of Kelso won the 400 meter race with a personal record time of 55.39 seconds. That mark was good enough to best Matthew Sitler of Camas who finished more than four seconds later. Keanu Londo of Kelso placed third in the event with a PR time of 1:00.29.

Kamren Mattison brought home a first place finish in the 1600 meter race with a season best time of 4:37.53. That time was more than a full second better than the runner up, Max Gregory of Camas.

Kelso’s Kai Chaney won the boys high jump with a mark of 5-feet 8-inches. Camas’ Matthew Sitler placed second with a leap of 5-feet 6-inches, while Kelso’s Bentley Jacobs and Alex Dieter tied for fourth place with a jump of 5-feet 2-inches.

The Hilanders also took top honors in the shot put thanks to a heave of 47-feet 3-inches by Brady Phillips. Kelso’s Koda Woodard placed second in the event with a throw of 45-feet six-inches, and teammate Brody Mackin finished in third with a PR distance of 44-feet 1-inch.

In the girls meet it was the Josie Settle and Rielee Gourde show for Kelso, with a few cameos mixed in. Settle won the 100 meter hurdles, the 300 meter hurdles, the triple jump and the high jump. Meanwhile, Gourde placed first in the pole vault and javelin throw.

In the 100 meter hurdles Settle finished with a time of 15.48 seconds, good enough to best Gabriella Thompson of Camas (16.85). Settle won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.75 seconds, once again beating out Thompson (50.48) for first place. Kelso’s Jasmine Kruis finished in third place with a time of 58.11 seconds.

In the triple jump Settle posted a season-best distance of 36-feet 5-inches in order to top her teammate, Avery Ness, who turned in a mark of 30-feet 7-inches. And Settles’ mark of 5-feet 2-inches in the high jump was good enough to top Camas’ Thompson (5-feet) once more.

Gourde won the pole vault by a full foot over Grace-Morgan Lukens of Camas when she posted a season-best height of 11-feet. Kelso’s Macy Swanson placed third with a mark of 8-feet and teammate Hayden King placed fourth with a jump of 6-feet 6-inches. The javelin event was a Kelso showcase with Lassies finishing in the top three spots. Gourde won the event with a throw of 108-feet. Ruby Sereday finished in second with a distance of 97-feet 6-inches, while Ellie Treadway notched a bronze finish with a heave of 85-feet 11-inches.

Sereday won the shot put with a throw of 36-feet 7-inches. That mark was good enough to top Camas’ Taryn Wochnick and Hannah Kim who each turned in a toss of 34-feet 4-inches.

The Lassies’ relay teams also found success on the track with wins in the 4x100 and 4x200 meter races.

In the 100-meter relay Isabella Moe, Halle Johnson, Skylar Ross and Avery Ness posted a time of 55.06 seconds to top Camas by more than a second and a half. The 400-meter relay saw Johnson, Ross, Moe and Myra Whipple finish in 1:55.9 in order to finish more than three second ahead of the Papermakers.

But it wasn’t just the winners who caught their coach’s attention.

“Jake Beck and Sophia Cheslock really had outstanding performances in their distance events,” Krieder noted. “Jay Eubanks and Jordyn Robarge continued to show big improvements in their throwing events while Avery Ness and Hunter Williams continued to impress in their sprinting and jumping events.”

After a hiatus for spring break Kelso will travel to Canby, Ore. for the Canby Invite on April 14.