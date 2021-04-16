2B track roundup: Toledo boys, Kalama girls take meet

KALAMA — The Kalama track and field team hosted a 2B meet up the hill Thursday, welcoming Toledo, Morton-White Pass, Northwest Christian, and Firm Foundation. For their troubles, the hosts came out victorious on the girls’ side to remain undefeated on the season, while Toledo took a tightly-contested affair over Kalama on the boys’.
Together, Toledo and Kalama dominated the competition, combining to win 27 of the 34 individual events and placing first or second in all but one.
Kalama dominated the girls jumping events with Irene Martinez taking the high jump at 4 feet, 4 inches and Ruby Jackson winning both the triple jump at 33 feet, 1.5 inches and the long jump at 14 feet, 7 inches. Those two joined up to form half of the Kalama 4x100 relay team, which won its race, and Martinez also won the 400 meters and took part in the winning 4x200 relay team.
The Kalama girls also got wins from Melanie Martinez in the 100-meter dash (13.42 seconds), Josie Brandenburg in the 1,600 meters (running unopposed), Marin Ripp in the 100-meter hurdles (18.76 seconds), its 4x400 relay team of Zoe Jones, Briannan Abbott, Ava Ripp, and Marin Ripp, and Bethany Lozier in the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches).
Stacie Spahr had the best outing for Toledo on the girls’ side, winning the shot put with a toss of 30 feet, 2.5 inches, and taking the discus at 88 feet, 8 inches, beating out Northwest Christian’s Becca Sowers by 2 inches.
Kalama also did well in the boys’ sprints, with Kasen Dubke winning the 100-meter dash in 12.05 and Justin Tucker winning the 400 in 56.19. But Toledo started to separate itself in the distance events, as Nicholas Marty took the 800 in 2:16.44, the 1,600 in 4:40.19, and the 3,200 in 10:06.33, before running the opening leg of Toledo’s second-lace 4x400 relay team.
Trey Rego got Toledo a win in the triple jump (36 feet, 3 inches) and tied for first in the long jump with Kalama’s Jaxxon Truesdell at 18 feet, 3 inches. There was also a Kalama-Toledo tie in the high jump, with Carson Hoggatt and Carlo-Arceo Hansen both clearing 5 feet.
Toledo broke slightly ahead in the throwing events, with Joshhill Tilton winning the discus by over 30 feet at 107 feet, 3 inches, and Wyatt Nef and Hunter Smith coming in second and third behind him. Kalama’s Max Cox got first place in the shot put and javelin, but Tilton and Smith piled in for top-three finishes in the former, and Nef finished second in the latter.
Both Toledo and Kalama will get a week to practice, before heading to the Central 2B League Championships next Friday, back up at Kalama.
Ducks and Cardinals both finish second in Mossyrock
MOSSYROCK — The hosts won the day on both sides, but Toutle Lake grabbed second for the girls and Winlock was runners-up for the boys Thursday at Mossyrock.
Collin Regalado was the only Cardinal to nab a first-place finish, and he did it with his arm and his legs, winning the 800 meters in 2:25.46, and the javelin at 122 feet.
For the Toutle Lake girls, senior Maija Reinbold won both the 100-meter dash (13.59) and the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches). Marissa Smith wins in the long jump (15 feet, 3 inches) and the triple jump (33 feet, 4 inches), and finished second in the 200-meter dash. Sophia Crane won the 400 meters in 1:14.28 for the Ducks, and Layni Brandhorst added a win in an uncontested 100-meter hurdles.
Winlock senior Azhia Camps won the girls discus for the Cardinals with a huck of 82 feet, 9 inches.
Both the Cardinals and the Ducks will also be in Kalama next Friday for the C2BL championships.