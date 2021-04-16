2B track roundup: Toledo boys, Kalama girls take meet

Kalama also did well in the boys’ sprints, with Kasen Dubke winning the 100-meter dash in 12.05 and Justin Tucker winning the 400 in 56.19. But Toledo started to separate itself in the distance events, as Nicholas Marty took the 800 in 2:16.44, the 1,600 in 4:40.19, and the 3,200 in 10:06.33, before running the opening leg of Toledo’s second-lace 4x400 relay team.

Trey Rego got Toledo a win in the triple jump (36 feet, 3 inches) and tied for first in the long jump with Kalama’s Jaxxon Truesdell at 18 feet, 3 inches. There was also a Kalama-Toledo tie in the high jump, with Carson Hoggatt and Carlo-Arceo Hansen both clearing 5 feet.

Toledo broke slightly ahead in the throwing events, with Joshhill Tilton winning the discus by over 30 feet at 107 feet, 3 inches, and Wyatt Nef and Hunter Smith coming in second and third behind him. Kalama’s Max Cox got first place in the shot put and javelin, but Tilton and Smith piled in for top-three finishes in the former, and Nef finished second in the latter.

Both Toledo and Kalama will get a week to practice, before heading to the Central 2B League Championships next Friday, back up at Kalama.

Ducks and Cardinals both finish second in Mossyrock