2B track: Kalama boys win district title, girls come in second

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nathan Anderson took first for Kalama in the boys javelin with a toss of 159 feet, 5.5 inches, while Cox came in second at 154 feet, 1 inch.

No Kalama girls finished first outside of Martinez and the relay teams, though Jackson finished second in the long jump at 15 feet, 4.25 inches, and Alena Ross took second in the pole vault with a PR of 8 feet, 10 inches.

Ilwaco’s Erika Glenn won the girls 400 meters in 1:03.63, and finished runner-up behind Martinez in the 200-meter dash in 27.31. Emma Brundage added a pair of second-place finishes for the Fishermen in the 800 (2:36.39) and the 1,600 (5:43.20), and Sabrina Lessenden finished second in the 3,200 with a time of 13:39.16. On the boys’ side, Logan Roush had the best finish for Ilwaco with a fifth-place spot in the pole vault, and also tied for sixth in the high jump.

Kamryn Watkins won the girls shot put with a huck of 36 feet. Jansi Merz finished second in the discus and fourth in the shot put, while Nalani Schultz took fourth in the discus and Kimberlee Watkins came in fifth, and Reigha Niemeyer took fourth in the javelin. Landon Nielsen led the Mule boys with a 5-foot, 6-inch high jump to take third.

Stacie Spahr took a pair of third-place finishes for Toledo, in the shot put (32 feet, 5 inches) and the discus (110 feet).