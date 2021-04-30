2B track: Kalama boys win district title, girls come in second

RAINIER, Wash. — Kalama earned itself a trophy Thursday, winning the boys track and field 2B District IV title, while their girls counterparts placed second behind the hosts.
In the boys meet, Toledo came in fifth, Ilwaco and Wahkiakum tied for 14th, Toutle Lake came in 18th, and Winlock was behind the Ducks in 19th. For the girls, Ilwaco followed Kalama in third, Wahkiakum was sixth, Toutle Lake 11th, Toledo 15th, and Winlock 19th.
Melanie Martinez had the best day of any area athlete, winning the girls 100-meter dash for Kalama in 12.87, following that up with another win in the 200-meter dash, and adding a pair of relay wins to her total.
In the 4x100 relay, she teamed up with Ruby Jackson, Brooke Milohov, and Kailey Shipley to win with a time of 52.17. Then, she joined Shipley, Irene Martinez, and Zoe Jones to win the 4x200 relay in 1:52.63.
Toledo’s Nicholas Marty was the lone area boys athlete to win multiple individual events, taking the boys 1,600 meters over Kalama’s Addison Smee in 4:41.68, and winning the 3,200 meters in 9:53.14.
Smee won the boys 800-meter run in 2:10.34, while Kalama’s boys 4x100 relay of Jaxxon Truesdell, Nate Meyer, Max Cox, and Kasen Dubke won in 46:33. held off Toledo’s four football playmakers — Trey Rego, Wyatt Nef, Carlo Arceo-Hansen, and Jacob Marley — by just over two-tenths of a second.
Nathan Anderson took first for Kalama in the boys javelin with a toss of 159 feet, 5.5 inches, while Cox came in second at 154 feet, 1 inch.
No Kalama girls finished first outside of Martinez and the relay teams, though Jackson finished second in the long jump at 15 feet, 4.25 inches, and Alena Ross took second in the pole vault with a PR of 8 feet, 10 inches.
Ilwaco’s Erika Glenn won the girls 400 meters in 1:03.63, and finished runner-up behind Martinez in the 200-meter dash in 27.31. Emma Brundage added a pair of second-place finishes for the Fishermen in the 800 (2:36.39) and the 1,600 (5:43.20), and Sabrina Lessenden finished second in the 3,200 with a time of 13:39.16. On the boys’ side, Logan Roush had the best finish for Ilwaco with a fifth-place spot in the pole vault, and also tied for sixth in the high jump.
Kamryn Watkins won the girls shot put with a huck of 36 feet. Jansi Merz finished second in the discus and fourth in the shot put, while Nalani Schultz took fourth in the discus and Kimberlee Watkins came in fifth, and Reigha Niemeyer took fourth in the javelin. Landon Nielsen led the Mule boys with a 5-foot, 6-inch high jump to take third.
Stacie Spahr took a pair of third-place finishes for Toledo, in the shot put (32 feet, 5 inches) and the discus (110 feet).
Marissa Smith finished second in the triple jump (34 feet, 4 inches) and third in the long jump (15 feet, 2.5 inches) to lead Toutle Lake’s girls. Travis Squires led the Ducks on the boys side with a sixth-place spot in the shot put and came in eighth in the discus.