2B Track and Field: Toledo boys first, girls second in Adna

ADNA — The Toledo boys track and field team ran the lines, threw the boarding hooks, and jumped the competition overboard at the Pirate Classic, taking first out of 11 teams in Adna on Tuesday, while the Riverhawks' girls finished second to host Adna.

Also at the track, Wahkiakum earned a pair of sixth-place finishes, and Winlock was seventh for the girls and eighth for the boys.

On the track, the Olmstead brothers led Toledo, with Carson winning the 300-meter hurdles by five-hundredths of a second in 43.88, and Conner beating Wahkiakum’s Landon Nielsen by one-tenth of a second to win the 400 in 54.06. Conner led off the 4x400 relay, and after Wyatt Nef and Jordan Mckenzie ran their legs, Carson took the anchor to come in with a winning time of 3:37.22.

Treyton Marty won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:50.29.

On the field, Nef got the Riverhawks a pair of wins, in the javelin (160 feet. 7 inches) and the long jump (19 feet, 1.5 inches). Joshhill Tilton won the discus (118 feet, 5 inches) and came in second in the shot put at 36 feet, 5 inches.

On the girls’ side, Paige Hill won the 800 for Toledo in 2:50.87, while Karley Harris won the 1,600 in 6:08.07. Those two teamed up with Lyndzie Filla and Jasmine Kemmerer to finish the 4x200 in 2:07.02 in an uncontested race.

Reigha Niemeyer gave Wahkiakum its lone win of the day in the girls javelin, tossing the throwing spear 110 feet, 6 inches for a new PR. She also finished second in the shot put at 26 feet, 2.5 inches. Wahkiakum’s boys got second-place finishes from Nielsen in the 200 and 400, and Gabe Moon in the discus.

Winlock’s Payton Sickles dusted the competition in the boys sprints, winning the 100-meter dash in 11.81 and the 200-meter dash in 24.44. The Cardinals also got a win from Isaac Ramirez in the shot put (45 feet, 10 inches), but just didn’t have enough depth finishes to climb up the team scoreboard. In the girls’ meet, Cali Scofield took second in the long jump (14 feet, 9.5 inches) and Addison Hall was second in the discus (98 feet, 11 inches).

Winlock and Toledo will both be representing at the Spudder Classic on Friday. Wahkiakum is scheduled to be off until the Central 2B League Championships on May 13.

Naselle boys take Fishermen meet

ILWACO — The Naselle boys track and field team came out ahead of a field of 1B and 2B schools to win the Pacific County Invite on Tuesday, while Ilwaco took fourth. On the girls’ side, Ilwaco earned second with Naselle placing fifth.

Trent Stephens and Derek Suomela both led the Comets with a pair of individual wins. Stephens won the 200-meter dash in 23.8 seconds and the javelin at 154 feet, 1 inch. He also ran the third leg in Naselle’s winning 4x400 relay team, joining Josh Chadwich, Brandon Kincaid, and Jayden Ding. Suomela took first in the 400 (56.6) and the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches).

Naselle also got wins from Malcolm Snell in the 800 (2:21.1), Jacob Pakenen in the 1,600 (5:28.9), and Josh Chadwick in the 300-meter hurdles (45.5).

Echo Cenci earned a pair of individual second-place finishes for Naselle’s girls, in the 100-meter hurdles (17.4) and the triple jump (29 feet, 11 inches).

Ilwaco’s Sabrina Lessenden won the girls 800 (2:42.5) and finished second in the 3,200 (14:08.3), while Emma Brudage took first in the 1,600 in 5:53.5. Tazlina Thomas won the triple jump (31 feet, 0.5 inches) and finished second in both the long jump and the 100-meter dash. Those three, along with Mya Cunningham, won the 4x400 relay in 4:49.8.

For the boys, Ayden Woodby tied for first in the 100-meter dash in 11.7 seconds and finished second to Stephens in the 200. The Fishermen also got runner-up finishes from Moises Mendez-Hernandez in the 800 (2:26.5), Skyler Saltzman in the 1,600 (5:39.0), and Logan Roush in both the long jump (18 feet, 7 inches) and the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches).

Naselle and Ilwaco will also join up with nearly all of Southwest Washington in Ridgefield next Friday.

