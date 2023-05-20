CHEHALIS — With Conner Olmstead, Jordan McKenzie, Treyton Marty, Trevin Gale and Zack Smith leading the way, Toledo won the boys’ district championship at the 2B District IV track and field championships, Friday at W.F. West High School for its first District title on the track in school history.

Toledo edged out Rainier (WA) with 90 points. Rainier finished with 79.5 points.

“It was a huge deal for (Toledo) to win this District title tonight. It was awesome,” Toledo track and field head coach Don Schaplow said. “Southwest Washington is a strong area with a ton of great track and field programs. You don’t just win these (District titles) easily. They don’t happen every day.”

Toledo managed six first-place finishes with eight individuals qualifying for the 2B state track and field championships at the Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. The State meet will take place over three days beginning Thursday.

Schaplow pointed to those six first-place medals as the primary push behind the team’s first title.

“You can look at Treyton Marty’s performances in the (1600 meters) and the (3200 meters) or Conner Olmstead setting a new PR by jumping six feet, one inch in the high jump,” stated Schaplow. “They’re all important. Without any of those, this doesn’t happen… What a great coaching staff. It’s a credit to all of those guys.”

The 400-meter boys once again were at the forefront of Toledo’s first-place performance. Olmstead took home the first-place medal with a time of 51.12 seconds. Meanwhile McKenzie, his Riverhawks’ teammate and training partner, finished second with a time of 52.01 seconds.

Olmstead and McKenzie will each be headed to State to compete in two events with Olmstead, as coach Schaplow pointed out, winning the high jump with a PR leap of 6 feet, 1 inch.

“They did their standard day's work,” Schaplow said of Olmstead and McKenzie. “We feel that the best is still to come for them. And Treyton Marty was five seconds better than his competition. Hats off to Zack for setting a PR in the hurdles.”

McKenzie, meanwhile, ran fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 23.76 seconds. Gale also qualified for State in the 200 meters after coming third with a time of 23.70 seconds.

Marty wasn’t to be outshined, however. The sophomore distance runner took home first-place medals in both the 1600 meters and the 3200 meters with times of 4 minutes, 39.77 seconds and 10 minutes, 18.12 seconds, respectively.

The Riverhawks also won both of the boys relay events. The team of Gale, Smith, Olmstead and McKenzie running the anchor leg turned in a first-place time of 45.21 seconds in the 4x100 meter relay. Then, with senior John Rose swapping in for the junior Smith, the Riverhawks ran the 4x400 meter relay in 3 minutes, 30.93 seconds which beat the second place Onalaska team by more than 10 seconds. The 4x400 team will be looking to defend their State title from one year ago.

Smith is also headed to State to compete in the 110-meter hurdles after finishing in second with a PR time of 16.18 seconds. Smith will be chasing Raymond’s Morgan Anderson once again after Anderson won the event with a time of 15.20 seconds.

Jasmine Kemmerer and Paige Hill joined the Riverhawks boys in earning State qualification spots. Kemmerer placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.36 seconds and Hill qualified after she ran the 1600 meters in a PR time of 6 minutes, 31.61 seconds for fifth.

“The 4x100 relay finally gelled hitting a PR. That was big for us,” added Schaplow.

That sort of improvement late in the season is a common them for the Riverhawks.

“We feel like we’re not finished. We’ve got some goals we’d like to still accomplish at the State meet in Yakima," Schaplow added. "A lot of the goals were set in the hearts and minds of the kids and coaches last year. If we continue to peak at the right time, then the goals we have will take care of themselves. We’re just looking to finish with our best performances.”

'Nooks advance a dozen athletes to State

With 21 athletes competing in individual events at Friday’s 2B District IV meet, Kalama finished fifth in the girls' meet with 68 points and 10th in the boys’ with 28 points.

Tony Peonio, Irene Martinez and Shayne Hollingsworth each qualified for multiple events to lead a pack of 10 Chinooks who will move on to the State meet in Yakima in individual events.

Peonio qualified for State in each of his two events after placing first in the pole vault where he cleared 14 feet, 6 inches (continues to be his top mark) and fifth in the long jump where he jumped 18 feet, 6.75 inches. Peonio was joined in the pole vault by fellow Chinook Jason Sanders who placed sixth after vaulting 10 feet, 6 inches.

Hollingsworth, meanwhile, will compete in both the 800 meters and 1600 meters at State. He finished sixth in the 800 meters with a PR of 2 minutes, 56.79 seconds 1600 meters in a PR time of 6 minutes, 34.34 seconds

Irene Martinez will have one individual track event and one field event to compete in at State. The senior came fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 1 minute, 6.51 seconds and second in the javelin with a mark of 101 feet, 7 inches.

Anna Abbott qualified in the 200 meters with a time of 28.09 seconds, good for a PR and sixth place. Josie Brandenburg qualified in the 100-meter hurdles where she finished fifth in a time of 18.4 seconds, a personal best. Alena Ross cleared 9 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault for third and teammate Ella Capen vaulted 7 feet to qualify for State as a sixth-place finisher. Ren Cruser finished fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 37 feet, 5.5 inches and Noah White was sixth in the javelin with a throw of 127 feet, 8 inches.

Kalama also won both the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays, Friday. The 4x100 meter relay team consisting of Ross, Jasmine Dunlap, Zoporah Jones and Abbott took home the first-place medal with a time of 52.20 seconds. The 4x200 team swapped out Ross for Martinez and turned in a time of 1 minute, 52.78 seconds with Abbott running the anchor leg.

Toutle Lake girls tie for 3rd

Behind the Dean twins, Toutle Lake’s girls track and field squad earned a third-place finish at the 2B District IV championships with 71 points, tied with Napavine and just shy of Raymond’s first-place total of 78.

Lainey Dean qualified for State in three events, including the 300-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Lainey was third in the hurdles with a time of 52.67 seconds, third in the triple jump 31 feet, 5.5 inches and fifth in the long jump at 14 feet, 11 inches.

Kendal Dean was second behind Napavine’s Morgan Hamilton in the 400 meters with a time of 1 minute, 4.09 seconds. Kendal also finished fourth in the shot put with a personal best throw of 30 feet to qualify.

Layni Brandhorst will also compete in two events after she took home a first-place medal in the javelin with a PR mark of 109 feet, 10 inches and was second in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches. Anna Reibold will also compete in the high jump at State after coming fifth at Districts with a top jump of 4 feet, 6 inches which set a PR.

Grace Hadaller will join Kendal at State in the shot put event after earning a third-place medal with a PF throw of 32 feet, 2.5 inches. Noah Younker ran a PR time of 44.69 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles to place fifth.

Sickles, Sancho set the pace for Winlock

Headlining the day for Winlock, which finished 11th as a team in the boys’ meet, was senior Payton Sickles who punched his ticket to State in the 100 and 200 meters with third and second-place finishes, respectively.

Sickles set PR times in both events, running a time of 11.35 seconds in the 100 and 23.39 seconds in the 200. He wasn’t the only Cardinal to qualify in the 100 and 200 meter races or to set PRs in each. He was joined by freshman Victoria Sancho who has a ticket to State after she finished in third place in each race.

Sancho ran times of 13.24 seconds in the 100 meters and 27.51 in the 200 meters.

Cali Scofield and Chase Trodahl will join Sancho and Sickles at State after earning a second-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 15 feet, 3.5 inches. Trodahl, meanwhile, qualified for both the 1600 and 3200 meters after placing sixth in both. Trodahl turned in times of 5 minutes, 1.23 seconds and 11 minutes, 4.83 seconds in the respective races.

Fishermen sending sail trio to State

Ilwaco will be represented at State by three athletes, including junior Jacob Mathison who turned in a PR of 2 minutes, 8.34 seconds in the 800 meters for a fourth-place finish..

Sophomore Mya Cunningham will compete in the 800 meters for the Fishermen after she placed second with a PR time of 2 minutes, 44.78 seconds. Meanwhile, freshman Nora Soule ran third in the 1600 meters with a time of 6 minutes, 20.96 seconds.

Lone Mule taking trail to State

Wahkiakum’s lone State qualifier was senior Landon Nielsen who will compete in both the high jump and the shot put where he finished fourth with a jump of 5 feet, 6 inches. Nielsen was sixth in the shot put event with a throw of 40 feet, 7 inches.