WINLOCK — The Toledo boys track and field team mixed up their typical look Tuesday and still came away with a team victory in a Central 2B League meet at Winlock. The Riverhawks boys earned 147.5 points to edge Morton-White Pass (145). On the girls side Morton-White Pass placed first with 119.5 points in order to scrape by Toutle Lake (119).

In addition to the Riverhawks, Fighting Ducks and host Cardinals, Wahkiakum, Onalaska, Wishkah valley and the Washington School for the Deaf were also present and competing.

Toledo’s most standard look came in the 4x100 relay where Trevin Gale, Zack Smith, Ray Robinett-Skoubo and Jordan McKenzie placed first with a time of 47.52. That mark was nearly two full seconds better than Morton-White Pass and Onalaska who finished second (49.22) and third (49.23), respectively.

The Riverhawks looked similar in the 4x100 relay, winning that event with a mark of 3:47.22 thanks to the efforts of Gale, McKenzie, Bryson Trosper and John Rose. MWP’s relay team finished nearly eight seconds later.

Toledo’s Zack Smith backed up an uncontested win in the 110-meter hurdles with a victory in the high jump after leaping just over five feet to edge Riley Carter of Onalaska.

Adam Kruger picked up points for Toledo in the triple jump with a second place finish after posting a distance of 32 feet, 8 inches. Max Lowe of MWP won the tripe jump with a mark of 37 feet, 7 inches.

Payton Sickles won the 100 meter race with a personal record time of 11.12 seconds. Noah Younker of Toutle Lake placed second with a PR time of 11.28 and Trevin Gale of Toledo finished third with a PR of 11.41. Sickles also won the 200 meter race with a PR time of 23.30. Meanwhile, Toledo placed second and third in the event with Jordan McKenzie (23.43) and Trevin Gale (24.34) both posting PR’s.

Younker garnered a second place finish for the Fighting Ducks in the 300 meter hurdles with a PR time of 46.59 seconds. Clark Henderson of Morton-White Pass won the event with a PR of 44.68.

Wahkiakum’s Landon Nielsen won the boys 400 meter race with a season best time of 55.31 seconds. Toutle Lake’s Christian Sjothun placed second with a PR of 56.45. Nielsen also placed third in the shot put with a distance of 38 feet, five inches. Parker Aldrich of Onalaska won the shot put with a PR mark of 44 feet, 1.25 inches. Finally, Nielsen was runner up in the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, three inches. Tony Belgiorno of MWP won the event with a distance of 18 feet, 8 inches.

Winlock’s Chase Trodahl won the 1600 meter race with a PR time of 5:04.63, finishing more than a half second ahead of Hunter Bracket from Morton-White Pass. Trodahl placed second in the 3200 meter race with a PR of 10:51.25 that was nearly 19 seconds behind Brackett.

Wahkiakum’s Daniel Spisla-Hongel placed third in the javelin with a PR toss of 103 feet, five inches. Gaven Cheney of MWP won the event with a throw of 112 feet, 9 inches.

On the girls side Toutle Lake swept the high jump by entering the only three contestants. Layni Brandhorst won the event with a leap of 4 feet, 6 inches, while Grace Hadaller posted a mark of 4 feet, 2 inches and Anna Reinbold came in at four feet flat.

In the girls 100 meter race Winlock’s Victoria Sancho placed second with a PR of 13.85 seconds that was just a tick behind Amy Martinez of MWP. Kendal Dean of Toutle Lake placed third with a time of 14.04 seconds.

Dean won the 200 meter race with a time of 28.75 seconds, while Hallie Cournyer of Toledo finished in second with a time of 31.18. Cournyer won the 300 meter hurdles with a PR mark of 59.59 seconds, with Lainey Dean of Toutle Lake placing second on a time of 1:01.75.

Toledo’s Jasmine Kemmerer won the 400 meter race with a PR time of 1:08.68 that barely edged MWP’s Madyson Bryant (1:08.90). Meanwhile, Toutle Lake’s Ella Bartel placed third in the 800 meters with a PR time of 2:49.66. Brooklyn Sandridge of Onalaska won the event with a PR time of 2:41.22. The 1600 meter race went to Melissa Reiman of Onalaska (6:13.81), with Toledo’s Paige Hill finishing second on a PR time of 6:52.11, and Toutle Lake’s Payton Thayer taking third (7:16.56).

Morton-White Pass won the girls 4x100 relay with a time of 56.18 seconds, while Winlock’s team of Natalie Cardenas Hernandez, Charlee Connelly, Cali Scofield and Sancho finished second (57.84). Toledo’s team of Cournyer, Hill, Kemmerer and Lyndzie Filla finished in third with a time of 59.65 seconds.

In the 4x200 meter relay Winlock came out on top when Kindyl Kelly, Cardenas Hernandez, Scoefield and Sancho completed two laps in 2:00.78. Toutle Lake’s team of Bartell, Thayer and the Dean sisters finished in second place (2:02.06).

Kendal Dean snagged a share of the shot put title for Toutle Lake when she tied with Halle Henricksen of Onalaska with a heave of 26 feet, 6 inches. Likewise, Toutle Lake’s Brandhorst won the javelin toss with a throw of 88 feet, 5 inches.

In the long jump Toledo’s Kemmerer came out on top with a PR mark of 14 feet, 1 inch. That was good enough to top Toutle Lake’s Lainey Dean, who came in at 13 feet, 7 inches for second place, along with Winlock’s Cali Scofield who finished in third place (13’1”). Lainey Dean was able to win the triple jump when she bested a field of one with a mark of 29 feet, 7 inches.

Winlock is schedule to participate in the Chehalis Activators Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, most of the other 2B teams will be in Kalama on Friday for the Twilight Invite.