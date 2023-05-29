Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

YAKIMA — The 2B state track and field championships put plenty of smiles on the faces of local athletes over the weekend, even if the path to jubilation was as up and down as a novice on the hurdles.

When the sun got around to setting on Zapefel Stadium at Eisenhower High School on Saturday evening three locals held individual gold medals while two relay teams from area high schools had captured championships in their respective events.

The headline event from the area was, without a doubt, the boys 4x400 relay race where Toledo entered the fray as the defending State champions. After nearly being disqualified in the preliminary race earlier in the week, the Riverhawks came out on Saturday and successfully defended their crown with a time of 3:29.08. Trevin Gale, Jordan McKenzie, John Rose and Conner Olmstead were able to best St. George’s team by more than two seconds.

For the Riverhawks, the win was an emotional one.

“We walked behind the stadium to get ready and some people called us cheaters and all this stuff,” senior Conner Olmstead said. “They made it personal.”

Those points were instrumental for the Riverhawks as they chased the top of the team leaderboard. Toledo wound up placing fifth as a team, even after suffering injuries, DQ’s and dropped batons in the opening days of the meet.

Olmstead helped Toledo’s cause by netting first place points in the high jump with a personal record leap of 6 feet, 3 inches. Landon Nielsen of Wahkiakum placed seventh with a jump of 5 feet, 10 inches. Zack Smith of Toledo was unable to compete after snapping his lower leg in the 110-meter hurdles on Friday.

“I feel great,” Olmstead added. “We knew coming into this that we had a target on our backs.”

Meanwhile, McKenzie picked up a bronze finish in the 400 meter race with a PR of 51.18 seconds. Shawn Jones of St. George’s won that event with a time of 50.15 seconds. McKenzie also placed sixth in the 200 meter race with a time of 23.37. Anthony Wright of Oroville won the race with a mark of 22.28.

For McKenzie, who will get to do it all again next season, the performances of his teammates on the biggest stage were not at all surprising.

“We’ve been doing it all season, and coming out here was no different than any other meet we’ve been to,” McKenzie said. “We made sure despite all the ups and downs that have happened since being here that we are Toledo and we aren’t done yet.”

The boys pole vault championship went to Kalama’s Tony Peonio with a mark of 14 feet, 6 inches. Zachary Cooper of Colfax finished in second place with a mark of 13 feet, 9 inches and Jason Sanders of Kalama tied for 10th with a mark of 10 feet. Peonio placed 16th in the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 10 inches. Alex Murdy of Coupeville won with a distance of 20-feet, 11 inches.

In the triple jump Kalama saw Ren Cruser place eighth with a PR of 40 feet, 7 inches Raymond Holycross of Goldendale won the three-hop contest with a mark of 43 feet, 2.5 inches.

Winlock saw Payton Sickles place seventh in the 100 meter race with a time of 11.51. Anthony

Wright of Oroville finished first in that contest with a time of 11.24.

Kalama’s Noah White placed fifth in the javelin with a mark of 144 feet, 11 inches. Colby Shamblin of NW Christian (Colbert) won with a distance of 166 feet, 3 inches.

Landon Nielsen of Wahkiakum set a PR in the shot put with a heave of 43 feet, 5.5 inches that was good for ninth place. Cort Gebbers of Brewster won with a toss of 50 feet, 6.5 inches.

The Toledo boys picked up more points in the 1600 meter race when sophomore Treyton Marty placed seventh with a PR of 4:35.74. Benjamin Morales of St. George’s earned top marks in that event with a time of 4:34.39, while Chase Trodahl of Winlock finished 13th with a time of 4:59.96. Marty also earned seventh place points in the 3200 meter race with a PR of 10:00.09. Ty Crockett of Chewelah placed first with a mark of 9:41.47, while Winlock’s Trodahl was 14th with a time of 11:20.84.

And as the Riverhawks’ 4x400 relay team waited to climb the podium all together one last time, McKenzie reflected on what it was like watching Olmstead cross the finish line in first place for the final time.

“It felt amazing, but quickly after it dawned on me that it’s the last time I’ll see him (cross the finish line),” McKenzie said. “Me and him ran this and won it last year. He’s been my inspiration for getting to how fast I am and where I am now. Next year I’m going to have to do it all without him. It’s been pretty emotional for me.”

Kalama girls claim gold in short relay

A strong performance in the 4x100 relay helped the Kalama girls finish 12th as a team at the 2B state championships. The Chinooks won the gold in the short relay with a time of 52.08. Alena Ross, Jasmine Dunlap, Zoe Jones and Anna Abbot were good enough on Saturday to beat Friday Harbor’s team (52.50), along with everybody else.

Kalama’s 4x400 relay team placed seventh with a time of 4:28.31. Zoe Jones, Zoe Libbey, Josie Brandenburg and Irene Martinez. St. George’s won the race with a time of 4:12,73.

Alena Ross picked up third place points for the Chinooks in the pole vault tied for the top mark in the pole vault with a season best mark of 9 feet, 9 inches. Ross wound up in third place based on the number of attempts required to clear the bar. Ella Marvin of Rainier and Keli Haas of Onalaska also cleared that top bar, with Marvin needing the fewest attempts. Emily Capen of Kalama finished 10th in the event with a mark of 7 feet, 6 inches.

The Toutle Lake girls finished 13th as a team with their medium relay team setting the pace. The Ducks’ 4x200 relay team of Ella Bartel, Lainey Dean, AVery Ruelas and Kendal Dean finished in fourth place with a PR time of 1:52.59.

Layni Brandhorst of Toutle Lake placed second with a PR of 125 feet, 2 inches. The junior finished behind Okanagan senior Taylor Meyer who notched a 133 foot, 9 inch toss.

Irene Martinez of Kalama placed 14th with a mark of 90 feet, 9 inches.

Meanwhile, Kendal Dean netted the Ducks fifth place points in the 400 meter race with a PR time of 1:03.11. Irene Martinez of Kalama placed seventh with a season best time of 1:03.86

In the 1600 meter race Nora Soule of Ilwaco placed 10th with a time of 6:26.79. Kalama sophomore Shayne Hollingsworth placed 11th with a PR of 6:33.09, and Paige Hill of Toledo placed 12th with a time of 6:35.88. Josie McLaughlin of St. George’s won the event with a time of 5:19.34.

Soule also managed a Top-10 finish in the 3200 meters with a time of 14:35.02 that was good for ninth place. Bella Buckner of St. George’s won with a time of 11:52.29.

Cali Scofield of Winlock placed 13th in the long jump with a mark of 14 feet, 5.75 inches. Lainey Dean of Toutle Lake came in right behind her with a distance of 14 feet, four inches.

Lainey Dean popped back up for Toutle Lake in the triple jump with a 10th place finish. She posted a PR of 31 feet, 8 inches.

In the high jump Toutle Lake’s Layni Brandhorst placed 13th with a mark of 4 feet, 6 inches. Fellow Fighting Duck, Anna Reinbold, placed 16th with a mark of 4 feet, 4 inches.

Grace Hadallar grabbed a 10th place spot for Toutle Lake in the shot put with a heave of 31 feet, 4 inches. Kendal Dean backed up her teammate with a mark of 28 feet, 3.5 inches that was good for 14th place. Haylee Appleford of Asotin won the stone throw with a mark of 38 feet. 2.5 inches.

In the 200 meter race Winlock saw Victoria Sancho finish sixth with a time of 27.04 seconds. Aleena Lafferty of Okanogan won the event with a time of 26.16 that edged her teammate, Afton Wood (26.18) for the top prize. Sancho also ran the 100 meter final but was disqualified after placing eighth in the preliminary race.