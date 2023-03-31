NAPAVINE — The Chinooks put up some up some impressive numbers during a Central 2B League track and field meet at Napavine, Thursday.

“Team scores are not correct, but we suspect a high finish among the eight schools in attendance,” Kalama coach Andrew Perri. “The boys team set 20 new personal records and six season bests. The girls team improved upon 26 PR’s and eight season bests.”

Kalama’s Jay Peonio set a PR in the pole vault with a height of 13-feet seven-inches that was good enough for first place in the meet. That mark leaves Peonio ranked first in the state for 2B pole vaulters and fourth overall for all classifications.

Sam Kalimanis finished second in the pole vault for the Chinooks with a mark of 10-feet six-inches.

Other notable finishes on the boys side included freshman Abel Koski who posted a second place finish for Kalama in the 800 meter race, and senior Ren Cruser who placed second in the triple jump.

In the girls competitions Kalama’s Alena Ross won the pole vault with a height of nine-feet six-inches. That height ranks her second in the 2B classification and 37th overall.

Ross also helped the Chinooks’ 4x100 meter relay team get off to a strong start. With Jasmine Dunlap, Anna Abbot and Zoe Libbey rounding out the relay team Kalama was able to win the 4x100.

Kalama’s 4x200 meter relay team was also victorious thanks to Libbey, Abbot, Irene Martinez, and Zoe Jones.

Martinez also placed second in the javelin with a PR throw of 99-feet 7-inches.

Kalama’s next meet will be at the Willamette Falls Invitational, April 15 at Pioneer Memorial Stadium. The Chinooks will follow up with a league meet at Montesano on April 18.