KALAMA — The Chinooks qualified 21 athletes and five of its relay teams at the 2B sub-District held Friday at Kalama High School.

Kalama won the girls meet with 126 points and placed fifth in the boys meet with 79.5 points. Toledo won the boys meet with 109 points, eighth in girls meet with 32 points and qualified 11 athletes to the 2B District championship meet to be held next Friday at W.F. West High School beginning at 3 p.m.

Toutle Lake was next after they saw nine athletes qualify for Districts and it’s girls 4x200 relay team. The Ducks were eighth and 10th in the girls and boys meets respectively.

Winlock qualified six individual athletes and finished with an eighth-place finish in the boys meet and ninth in the girls.

Wahkiakum had one of its athletes move on to the District championship meet. That was Landon Nielsen who will compete in the 400 meters, the shot put and the high jump.

A full 2B sub-District report with finishes, times and distances will be available online at TDN.com, and in Tuesday's print edition of The Daily News.