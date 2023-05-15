KALAMA — Kalama won its first track and field league championship in at least four decades when the girls placed first at Friday’s sub-district meet with 126 points.

The Chinooks qualified 21 athletes for individual events and five relay teams at Friday’s meet. Junior Shayne Hollingsworth was one of seven Chinook athletes who qualified in multiple events.

Hollingsworth qualified for three individual events – the 800 meters (3 minutes, 1.9 seconds), 1600 meters (6:52.32) and 3200 meters (16:57.98). She placed third in all three.

Kalama senior Irene Martinez qualified for districts in the 400 meters after placing fourth by running a time of 1 minute, 5.14 seconds and in the javelin where she posted a top throw of 104 feet, 10 inches for a new personal best.

Kalama’s Abel Koski qualified in the 800 meters after placing fourth with a time of 2 minutes, 12.04 seconds and in the triple jump where he leaped a PR of 36 feet, 9.5 inches for sixth

The Chinooks also saw junior Tony Peonio qualify in multiple events – pole vault and long jump. Peonio’s top event is the pole vault where he continued to be head and shoulders clear of the league competition with a top vault of 14 feet. Peonio jumped a PR of 18 feet, 9.5 inches for seventh place in the long jump.

The runner-up in the pole vault, Kalama’s Jason Sanders, cleared 11 feet, just 36 inches shy of Peonio’s mark. Kalama, in fact, will be sending five boys pole vaulters to Districts including Peonio and Sanders. The other three are sophomore Samuel Kalimanis (9’6”), freshman Harrison Suzara (9’0”) and freshman Jayden Uhrig (8’6” PR).

Two Kalama girls qualified in the pole vault as well, Alena Ross and Emily Capen. Ross vaulted 9 feet and Capen cleared 7 feet.

Kalama saw freshman Reece Achen advance after sixth-place finishes in both the discus and the shot put events. Achen threw a PR of 110 feet, 10 inches in the discus and 38 feet, 2.5 inches in the shot put. Fellow freshman Noah White hurled the javelin 144 feet, 8 inches for third place and a District meet qualification spot.

The Chinooks’ Anna Abbott qualified for the 200 meters after placing fifth with a PR time of 28.33 seconds.

Kalama also saw its girls win all three of the relay events. The girls 4x100 meter relay team of Ross, Jasmine Dunlap, Zoporah Jones and Abbott ran a time of 51.97. The 4x200 meter relay team of Jones, Dunlap, Martinez and Abbott was first in 1 minute, 53.08 seconds. And the 4x400 meter relay team of Jones, Martinez Josie Brandenburg and Zoe Libbey posted a time of 4 minutes, 35.8 seconds.

Brandenburg qualified for a pair of individual events in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles with times of 18.63 seconds and 53.25 seconds respectively, both new personal bests. She was joined by teammate Marin Ripp in the 100-meter hurdles as she finished third with a time of 18.66 seconds.

While the Chinooks dominated the girls meet to win their first championship in decades, Toledo won the boys meet with 109 points for its first championship in recent memory as well. Toledo coach Don Schaplow noted how important it was for the program.

“I’m really happy with winning the league championship. It’s really awesome and it’s been awhile for Toledo,” Toledo coach Don Schaplow said. “I’m proud of these kids. It’s a big moment for the program.”

The Riverhawks were led by their pair of standout 400-meter runners Conner Olmstead and Jordan Mckenzie. Olmstead was able to get the better of his teammate and the rest of the field in the 400 meters on Friday with a time of 51.13 seconds. Mckenzie followed in 52.54 seconds to qualify for next week.

Olmstead will also compete in the high jump at Districts after winning that event with a top jump of 5 feet, 10 inches. Meanwhile, Mckenzie will compete in the 200 meters after placing second with a PR time of 23.05 seconds. Olmstead and Mckenzie led the Toledo boys 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay teams to first-place finishes and District meet berths with times of 46.09 seconds and 3 minutes, 31.19 seconds respectively. In addition to Olmstead and Mckenzie, the 4x100 team included Trevin Gale and Zack Smith, while the 4x400 relay team included Gale and John Rose.

Gale qualified as an individual for the 200 meters by placing third with a PR time of 23.68 and was one place off qualification in the 100 meters after running sixth in 11.8 seconds. Smith will compete in the 110-meter hurdles after winning the event with a time of 16.53 seconds and in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 6 inches.

Toledo’s top distance runner, sophomore Treyton Marty, finished first in the 1600 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 39.36 seconds, also setting a PR. He will also run the 3200 meters at Districts after placing first there, too, in 10 minutes, 14.49 seconds.

The Riverhawks will also be represented in the field events where freshman Cooper Fallon placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 114 feet, 1 inch.

On the girls side, Paige Hill will compete in three events at Districts after coming second in the 1600 meters (6 minutes, 49.7 seconds), fourth in the 800 (3:02.3) and fourth in the shot put. Hill hit a PR of 29 feet, 2 inches in the shot put. Jasmine Kemmerer turned in a time of 53.82 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles to qualify after finishing fifth. Whitney Olson joined Hill in the 800 meters after running fifth in 3 minutes, 5.02 seconds.

With such a strong showing at the sub-district meet by his boys team, coach Schaplow emphasized that his team is not nearly satisfied.

“We’re excited for what we can do next week and beyond. We’re not finished yet,” he said.

Toutle Lake meanwhile, finished third in the girls meet with 87 points and last in the boys meet with 13 points. The Ducks will send nine athletes on to Districts led by four girls who qualified for two events.

Those four girls were Kendal Dean (400 meters, shot put), Payton Thayer (1600, 3200 meters), Lainey Dean (300-meter hurdles, triple jump) and Grace Hadeller (shot put, high jump).

The Ducks’ Layni Brandhorst won the javelin with a personal best throw of 107 feet, 1 inch and will also compete at the District meet.

Junior Noah Younker led the Ducks’ boys who competed in Friday’s meet. He qualified for both the 100 meters and the 300-meter hurdles after running times of 11.79 seconds and 45.3 seconds respectively.

Winlock will send six individuals onto Districts as well as the girls 4x100 relay team. Senior Payton Sickles led the way for the Cardinals by qualifying for the 100 and 200 meters. Sickles was third in the 100 with a time of 11.6 seconds and fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 23.73 seconds. Fellow Cardinals’ sprinter Victoria Sancho qualified for both the 100 and 200 meters with times of 13.46 seconds and 27.81 seconds (PR) respectively.

Cardinals’ junior Chase Trodahl also qualified for a pair of events as he ran fifth in the 1600 meters posting a time of 5 minutes, 1.13 seconds and also fifth in the 3200 meters in 11 minutes, 5.32 seconds. Winlock sophomore Natalie Cardenas Hernandez qualified for the 1600 meters in a time of 7 minutes, 2.05 seconds.

The Cardinals’ girls 4x100 meter relay team will head to Districts after coming fifth with a time of 56.3 seconds. That team consisted of Sancho, Cardenas-Hernandez, Cali Scofield and Charlee Connelly.

Onalaska’s Halle Hendricksen won the shot put with a PR hurl of 31 feet, 8 inches. Toutle Lake placed two hurlers into Districts with junior Grace Hadaller, placing fifth on a PR of 29 feet, 1 inch, and freshman Kendal Dean finishing seventh with a throw of 28 feet.

Three Toutle Lake girls advanced to Districts in the high jump along with Rainier’s (WA) Acacia Murphy who cleared 5 feet to win the event. Brandhorst led the Ducks with a second-place finish by clearing 4 feet, 8 inches. Grace Hadaller placed fifth with a leap of 4 feet, 6 inches and Anna Reinbold cleared 4 feet, 2 inches to qualify. Meanwhile, Kalama qualified Abigail Nesbitt who finished seventh with a top jump of 4 feet.

Four more area girls qualified for the long jump event after their performances Friday. Winlock junior Scofield jumped 15 feet, 6 inches for third place, edging out Kalama’s Jasmine Dunlap who came fifth with a jump of 14 feet, 7 inches. Toledo junior Kemmerer placed sixth after leaping 13 feet, 10.5 inches and Ducks’ freshman Lainey Dean moved on with a jump of 13 feet, 7 inches which was good for seventh.

Kalama placed two more girls in the triple jump, Rylie Cadigan and Daniela Lara, who jumped 27 feet, 11 inches and 24 feet, 6 inches respectively. Toutle Lake’s Lainey Dean also moved on with a second-place jump of 31 feet, 3.5 inches.

Wahkiakum’s lone athlete to qualify for Districts was senior Landon Nielsen who qualified in each of the three events that he competed in at the sub-district meet. Nielsen placed second in the high jump where he cleared 5 feet, 8 inches, third in the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, two inches and fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 55.33 seconds.

The 2B District IV meet is set to take place Friday afternoon in Chehalis at W.F. West High School.