YAKIMA — To say that things did not go according to plan at the 1B/2B/1A state track and field championships, Friday, at Eisenhower High School would qualify as perhaps the understatement of the year. On a day that saw ambulances on the track on more than one occasion, there were few things that qualified as normal on the second day of the State meet.

“This was one of the toughest days of my career as a coach,” Toledo coach Don Schaplow said.

The bad news hit hard for Toledo early in the day when junior Zack Smith snapped his leg while running in the preliminary race of the 110-meter hurdles. Not only did that injury push Smith out of competition, but it left the Riverhawks without one of the legs of their 4x100 meter relay team. Calling in a replacement from the hotel, Toledo tried to overcome the setback but a dropped baton exchange knocked the Riverhawks out of contention

The bad luck continued in the 400 meter race where Conner Olmstead was hit with a disqualification for stepping on the inside line too many times. That flag disqualified Olmstead, who entered the meet with a legitimate shot at a medal.

Olmstead rebounded to win the high jump with a PR leap of 6 foot, 3 inches. That mark topped Richard Aslept of Reardan by one inch.

That good feeling didn’t last long, though, after Toledo suffered another scare in the 4x400 meter relay race. The Riverhawks won the State title in that event last season and have every intention of repeating as champs, but a red flag on the preliminary laps nearly derailed that effort on the spot. The infraction was for stepping on the inside line, again, but after review officials decided the fouls did not rise to the level of disqualifications.

“Just like that we thought our State title run was over,” Schaplow said. “Track is such a fickle sport.”

However, all of that disappointment, and even serious injury, paled in comparison to the scare endured by Napavine at the state meet. The Tigers suffered a team’s worst nightmare when one of their female runners collapsed on the track from cardiac arrest. While she was revived on the spot, reports indicate that the athlete had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital and was later life-flighted to a hospital in Seattle for additional care.

With that scene sending ripples through the assembled masses, the athletes had no other choice but to get back to work once the track was cleared. It wasn’t easy, but the show must go on.

The Toledo faithful were happy to see Jordan McKenzie advance out of the preliminary races to find a spot in both the 400 and 200 meter finals on Saturday.

With a dozen or more points lost to injury and misfortune, the Toledo boys still entered the final day of competition with high hopes of placing within the top eight as a team.

“Resiliency has been the theme of my talks with the kids today,” Schaplow said.

The Toutle Lake track team had a better time at the track, even if they were shocked by the same startling circumstances.

The Fighting Ducks saw their 4x200 meter girls relay team shave two seconds off their PR with a time of 1:52.84. That team included Ella Bartel, Lainey Dean, Avery Ruelas and Kendal Dean. That performance put the Ducks into the finals on Saturday.

“That was definitely a good relay for them today,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said.

In the long jump Lainey Dean was not so lucky, falling just short of a PR and placing 14th in the preliminaries. That result left Dean on the outside looking in at the finals.

The returns were much greater for Toutle Lake’s Layni Brandhorst in the javelin, where she placed second while adding 16 feet to her PR. Brandhorst had been consistently landing at 115 feet in practice before arriving at the state meet and adding 10 feet out of nowhere. Brandhorsts’ mark of 125 feet, 2 inches came in behind only Taylor Meyer of Okanogan (133 feet, 9 inches).

“She threw unbelievably good,” coach Dean said. “She really stepped up today and shocked some people with her throws... She just hadn’t done it in a meet yet so she picked a heckuva time to do it.”

In the 400 meter prelims Kendal Dean managed to reach the finals with a sixth place finish. Dean set a PR of 1:03.56. Kalama’s Irene Martinez also snuck into the finals with a season-best time of 1:04.83 to snag the eighth and final spot.

Ella Bartel was not so lucky in the 800 meter race. Despite shaving six seconds off of her PR with a time of 2:40.90. That time put Bartel in 11th place, with only the top eight spots advancing.

Regardless of their final spot in the State standings, coach Dean was impressed with the efforts his team had put up over the first two days of the season’s final meet.

“I’m just super proud of these guys," coach Dean said. "A lot of PRs at the state track meet is all you can ask for.”

The Daily News did not receive reports from any 1B, 2B or 1A teams other than Toledo and Toutle Lake. The final day of competition was slated for Saturday. For full coverage from the state track meets look online at TDN.com, or in Tuesday's print edition of The Daily News.