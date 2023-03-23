A pair of R.A. Long junior girls shined bright in the team’s opening track meet of the season. Kathryn Chapin and Kamia Tootoosis-Didier each placed first in each of their events to lead the Lumberjills in the home meet against 2A Greater St. Helens League opponents Ridgefield and Fort Vancouver at Longview Memorial Stadium, Wednesday.

Tootoosis-Didier claimed first in each of the field events of shot put, discus and javelin. She earned first in the shot put with a throw of 28’1.” Her discus throw of 86’8” was five inches better than teammate Kendra Chapin, who threw 86’3”, and she hurled the javelin 93’2.” Meanwhlie, Erin White (87’9”) and Chapin (83’1”) placed second and third in the event for the Jills.

Kathryn Chapin, meanwhile, starred on the track where she ran first in the 100 meters with a time of 12.79 seconds. Chapin also posted a first place finish in the long jump with a distance of 16’6” which bested a host of Ridgefield girls including Madison Ruddy who leaped 15-feet 3.25-inches The junior also competed in the Jills' 4x400 meters relay team alongside Kailey Beaudoin, Elliana Higgins and Kayleigh Spaulding. They placed second with a time of 4:40.99.

Spaulding, a Jills’ sophomore, ran 1:09.88 to win the 400 meters. Beaudoin, a top cross country runner, came third in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:53.3.

Lumberjills sophomore Jorah Yates jumped 4’8” in the high jump to tie Fort Vancouver’s Trian Clark with the top mark of the meet. R.A. Long’s Karli Kersavage cleared 8’6” in the Pole Vault to earn first place.

The Lumberjacks had fewer first-place finishes than their female counterparts but still showed promise for the season to come.

Junior Koynn Williamdyke placed second in the 100 meters with a time of 11.7 seconds, and he came third in the 400 meters by running a time of 55.27. Lonnie Brown Jr. ran third in the 200 meter race, posting a time of 24.55 seconds for the Lumberjacks.

The Jacks’ 4x100 meters relay team of Diego Woodall, Shaun Jordan, Judah Higgins and Williamdyke placed second behind Ridgefield with a time of 47.11 seconds. The 4x400 relay team of Jordan, Skysun Holzer, Williamdyke and Higgins turned in a time of 4:00.39 for second place behind Ridgefield.

In the field events, Jaxon Cook won the discus with a throw of 144-feet seven-inches. Sophomore Franklin Phil placed second for the Jacks in the Javelin with a throw of 132-feet 11-inches, less than one foot behind the toss of Ridgefield’s Nolan Meek (133’7").

R.A. Long is scheduled to compete at Washougal on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Sherman wins 100M for MM at Hockinson

BRUSH PRAIRIE — Mark Morris opened its track season with a meet versus Hudson’s Bay and Hockinson at Hockinson High School, Wednesday.

Hockinson senior Enzo Oliverio won the 100 meters with a time of 11.5 seconds. Monarchs’ junior Kristian Miller came sixth in the same event with a time of 12.44 seconds.

Mark Morris senior Travis Sherman posted the Monarchs’ best individual finish in any of the track events by placing first with a time of 17.6 over the 110-meter hurdles.

Sophomore Judah Ramos ran 58.08 in the 400 meters to place second behind Hudson’s Bay freshman Sloan Casanova who ran 57.23. Matthias White also earned a second-place finish with a time of 5:00.88 in the 1600 meters. He was bested by Brody Will of Hudson’s Bay in a time of 4:53.38.

In the 4x100 meters relay, the Mark Morris ‘A’ team of Sherman, Justus McCann, Asa Pineda and Kristian Miller placed second behind Hudson’s Bay with a time of 48.8.

The Mark Morris boys team is notably missing two top tier competitors from last season after Deacon Dietz and Kobe Parlin traded in their track shorts for baseball pants.

On the girls side, freshman Sydney Stacey placed fifth in the 100 meters. Her time was 14.18 seconds, a little more than a second behind Hockinson sophomore Zieynita Stidum who finished first with a time of 13.13 seconds.

In the 1600 meter race, sophomore Liliana Rodriguez-Flores came in fourth place for Mark Morris with a time of 6:37.08. Hudson’s Bay freshman Kaylynn Wickwire won in a time of 6:08.3.

The 4x100 meters relay team of Stacey, Enara Bartolome, Evie Yanez and Maria Vasquez turned in a time of 57.9 seconds for a runner up finish behind the Hockinson team which finished in 53.18 seconds.

Stacey, Caidance Murders, Bartolome and Vasquez teamed up in the 4x200 meters relay for the Monarchs where they also placed second with a time of 2:06.65. Hockinson again was first with a time of 1:56.48.

In the field events, Vasquez posted a throw of 26’02” in the shot put for third place.

Mark Morris is set to return to the track next Thursday when it hosts Fort Vancouver and Hudson’s Bay starting at 4 p.m.