TACOMA — Koynn Williamdyke turned out to be R.A. Long’s only medalist at the 2A state track and field championships at Mount Tahoma Stadium after placing third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.08 seconds.

“Koynn’s performance was on par with how his season went. He was a competitor in every sense of the word,” R.A. Long coach Keli Hancock said. “He went into the meet hungry to make the podium. When he qualified for finals, he shifted his focus to wanting to win the whole thing, but he knew it was going to be a dog fight."

Williamdyke entered the race a bit under the weather but was still able to medal in the event.

"Koynn gave it everything he had and despite not reaching his goal of winning, he still hammered out a great race," Hancock noted. "Third place is a spectacular ending to a record-breaking season.”

R.A. Long junior Kathryn Chapin performed well in each of her two events, but finished off the podium in both. Chapin finished seventh in the shot put by reaching a distance of 34 feet, 6 inches and 11th in the long jump with a top leap of 15 feet, 5.25 inches.

Breyelle Box finished slightly behind her fellow Lumberjill in the long jump, placing 14th with a top mark of 14 feet, 7.5 inches. Box failed to qualify in the 100-meter hurdles.

Meanwhile, Kendra Chapin placed ninth in the discus with a throw of 102 feet, 10 inches. Her junior teammate Kamia Tootoosis-Didier finished 15th with a throw of 94 feet, 2 inches.

“If I had to sum up our showing at the State meet this season, I would say it was a great learning experience for many of them,” Hancock added.

Woodland’s Addy Siemer finished just off the podium in the high jump final after again clearing 4 feet, 10 inches to tie for fifth. She needed to get to 5 feet, 2 inches or higher to make the podium. Shadle Park senior Abby Caprye cleared 5 feet, 3 inches to win the gold medal.

On the boys’ side, Woodland junior Hayden Clark also came up just shy of a podium finish in the javelin. Clark reached a top distance of 157 feet, 10 inches. W.F. West junior Lucas Hoff won with a throw of 166 feet, 9 inches. Another 14 inches would have placed Clark in the top three in the event.

“Anytime you can medal at State, that’s a good accomplishment,” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said. “He was consistent, he just couldn’t pop one.”

The Beavers’ Mariah Stover did not qualify for the 100-meter hurdles final as reported on Friday.

As a sophomore, Stover still has time for progression. Still, anytime an athlete performs short of their personal best, they won’t feel satisfied about the outcome.

“She was not happy, she wanted a different outcome,” Flanagan acknowledged. “She wanted to PR. She wanted to medal. She was disappointed, but she ran a good race.”

Woodland’s Collett MacDonald finished 11th in the shot put event with a throw of 32 feet, 11.75 inches.

Kobe Parlin was the lone athlete to make the trip to Tacoma to represent the Monarchs. Parlin finished in seventh place in the 110-meter hurdles final with a time of 15.81 seconds and 14th in the long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 9.75 inches.