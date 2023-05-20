VANCOUVER — Koynn Williamdyke already owned the R.A. Long school record for the 300-meter hurdles after breaking the 25-year-old record held by Charlie Franklin.

At the 2A District IV track and field championship meet at Columbia River High School on Friday, Williamdyke took his record of 40.19 seconds and dropped it into a new stratosphere by running a time of 39.45 seconds to earn the gold medal and qualify for State all in one fell swoop.

And all of this from an athlete who is only in his second year in the event after not competing in track as a freshman. Williamdyke came into the District meet just hoping to medal in the hurdles while keeping an eye on dropping the school record he already broke.

“I went to State last year, but I didn’t do too well. I just put my head down and trained a lot harder for it this year,” Williamdyke said earlier this month.

Out of all of the training work Williamdyke has done with his speed coach, a better understanding of his step count between each hurdle has helped Williamdyke shave off three full seconds from his sophomore season.

“I know that I can stride out and hit every single hurdle in stride,” Williamdyke said. “The step count, the speed work getting faster with it, has all helped me make a big improvement this year.”

Once again, Williamdyke was matched by his R.A. Long teammate Kayleigh Spaulding who made it an R.A. Long double in the 300-meter hurdles by winning the event in a PR time of 48.84 seconds.

Not to be overlooked was R.A. Long junior Breyelle Box who qualified for the State meet in all three of her individual events. Box qualified for the 100-meter hurdles where she ran third behind Woodland’s Mariah Stover in a time of 16.62 seconds and the high jump where she was fifth by clearing 4 feet, 10 inches.

Then, in the long jump, Box placed third with a leap of 15 feet, 6.25 inches behind teammate Kathryn Chapin who brought out her best jump of her career Friday just when it mattered most. The R.A. Long junior leapt 16 feet, 8.5 inches to beat out Columbia River’s Lillian Mickel for a first-place district medal and a ticket to State. Kathryn will also compete at State in the shot put event after setting a PR with a mark of 35 feet, 6.5 inches.

Fellow Jills’ juniors Kamia Tootoosis-Didier, Kendra Chapin and Erin White rounded out the seven R.A. Long athletes headed to State. All three qualified in the discus event. Tootoosis-Didier earned the first-place medal with a PR throw of 126 feet, 6 inches and Kendra was second by reaching 108 feet, 10 inches. White finished seventh with a throw of 101 feet, 6 inches.

The seven R.A. Long athletes will head to Tacoma to compete at the 2A state track and field championship meet running Thursday through Saturday at Mount Tahoma Stadium.

Seven Monarchs on the march to State

Headlined by the effort of senior Kobe Parlin, Mark Morris advanced seven athletes for the the 2A State track and field meet.

Parlin will be competing in both the 110-meter hurdles and the long jump at State after second and fourth-place finishes respectively. Parlin posted a new personal-best time of 14.92 seconds in the hurdles and jumped 20 feet, 1 inch in the long jump.

Monarchs’ junior Alexandria White ran fifth in the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 24.76 seconds to qualify for State. On the boys’ side, Matthias White set a PR with a time of 2 minutes, 6.11 seconds to finish seventh in the event.

Isabelle Allen qualified for the javelin event after coming sixth with a mark of 100 feet, 6 inches. In the pole vault, both Christian Sternagel and James Forward earned State qualifying spots by clearing 11 feet, 6 inches for fifth place. On the girls’ side, Taelynn Tucker vaulted 8 feet to qualify in sixth place.

Stover leads six Beavers to the next level

Woodland saw six of its athletes advance to the State championships and four did so with a first-place finish, giving each strong odds to medal on the big state next week.

Hayden Clark, Addy Siemer, Collet MacDonald and Stover all placed first in their respective events to lead the Beavers.

Hayden Clark won the first-place medal in the javelin event with a top throw of 154 feet, 11 inches. Stover, meanwhile, will compete in both the 100-meter hurdles, where she earned a first-place medal after running a personal-best time of 16.45 seconds, and in the long jump where she was fifth with a top leap of 14 feet, 11.25 inches.

Siemer was best in the high jump where she cleared 5 feet and placed seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 31 feet, 6.25 inches. MacDonald earned a first-place medal in the shot put with a PR throw of 38 feet, 4.5 inches.

Autumn Pietz joined Siemer in the high jump after finishing seventh with a mark of 4 feet, 8 inches.

Finally, Haley Strickland moved onto State in the 300-meter hurdles with a PR time of 50.33 seconds which was fifth.