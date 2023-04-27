RIDGEFIELD — Mariah Stover headlined a 2A Greater St. Helens league track and field meet for Woodland in which it was severely outpointed by Ridgefield and Columbia River.

Stover set three new personal records in her three events and was Woodland’s lone first-place finisher on the track where she won the 100-meter hurdles with a PR time of 16.62 seconds. She edged out Ridgefield’s Madison Ruddy who came second with a time of 16.84 seconds.

Stover also won the long jump and set a PR with a top leap of 16 feet, 1.5 inches which edged out a pair of Columbia River jumpers. Stover also placed fifth in the 100-meter dash and set a PR of 13.48 seconds.

Woodland lost both the boys and girls meets to both schools, Wednesday. It fell 106-44 to Columbia River and 97-53 to Ridgefield in the girls meet. On the boys end, Woodland lost 121-24 to Columbia River and 111-34 to Ridgefield.

Stover’s victory in the field event was joined by teammates Addy Siemer, Riley Stading and Collett MacDonald.

Siemer won the girls high jump with a top leap of 4 feet, 10 inches, two inches better than Columbia River’s Adrienne Knight. Stading took home a first-place finish in the javelin with a PR throw of 98 feet, 9 inches to surpass the 95 feet, 8 inches of Peyton Dukes from Columbia River.

MacDonald, meanwhile, won the shot put event with a PR throw of 34 feet, 10.5 inches and came second in the discus with another PR, reaching 84 feet, 8 inches.

A pair of Woodland boys earned top-three finishes in field events. Hayden Clark won the javelin with a top throw of 143 feet, eight inches to best Columbia River sophomore Preston Shearer who reached 140 feet, 3 inches with his best throw. Beavers’ sophomore Niel Valerio cleared 5 feet, 10 inches to win the high jump by four inches over the Rapids’ Jack Darling.

Valerio came close in the 110-meter hurdles where he finished third behind Ridgefield sophomore Landon Kelsey and Columbia River senior Kegan Davenport with a time of 17.10 seconds, also a PR for him. Kelsey won the event with a time of 15.77 seconds.

Woodland’s Christopher Appleby placed fifth in the 800 meters where he turned in a time of 2 minutes, 16.9 seconds and senior Brock Massey came sixth in the 200 meters with a PR time of 24.53 seconds. Ridgefield sprinter Brandon Nguyen won with a sparkling time of 22.78 seconds.

Woodland will return to the track on Friday in the Panther Invite at Fishback Stadium. The first event is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m.