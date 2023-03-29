WASHOUGAL — In a 2A Greater St. Helens league track and field meet, Tuesday, R.A. Long junior Kathryn Chapin edged out Ridgefield freshman McKenna Calkins in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.20 seconds to Calkins’ time of 13.35 seconds. R.A. Long competed against, and hung right with, the Spudders and the hosts from Washougal in the meet.

The Lumberjills 4x100 meter relay team of Chapin, Karli Kersavage, Breyelle Box and Kayleigh Spaulding placed first with a time of 54.37 seconds slightly ahead of Ridgefield’s B team which turned in a time of 55.91 seconds. Ridgefield’s A team was disqualified.

Jills junior Kamia Tootoosis-Didier placed took first in the javelin with a throw of 93-feet even to best teammates Erin White and Kendra Chapin who came in second and third respectively with throws of 91-feet, 9-inches and 83-feet, 8-inches.

Tootoosis-Didier also placed second in the shot put and fourth in the discus events. Tootoosis-Didier delivered a throw of 28-feet and 4-inches in the shot put, a foot shy of the mark of Washougal’s Catherine Dewey who reached 29-feet, 4-inches with her toss. Her discus toss of 91-feet, 11-inches was a new personal record and earned her fourth behind Washougal sophomore Iris Hancock who notched a measurement of 99-feet and 10.5-inches. Meanwhile, R.A. Long's Kendra Chapin hurled the discus a distance of 92-feet, 7-inches for third place in the event.

Kersavage outjumped everyone in the pole vault by launching herself 8-feet, 6-inches besting Ridgefield senior Isabelle Sheley by a full two feet.

Kathryn Chapin and Box went one-two in the long jump. Chapin jumped 15-feet, 7-inches for first place and Box reached a distance of 15-feet, 2-inches. Jills sophomore Jorah Yates came third in the high jump with a top leap of 4-feet and 6-inches. Washougal senior Sydnee Momakov jumped 4-feet, 10-inches to win the event.

On the boys side, the Jacks saw senior Jaxon Cook win the discus event and sophomore Franklin Pihl win the javelin with a throw of 139-feet, 8-inches. Cook hurled the discus 145-feet, 11-inches, a new personal best.

Another Jacks’ basketball star, sophomore TraMayne Jenkins finished second in the high jump with a top leap of 5-feet, 2-inches. That mark was just two inches shy of first place by Washougal’s Holden Bea who leaped 5-feet, 4-inches.

R.A. Long senior Diego Woodall finished third in the long jump with a leap of 19-feet, 3.5-inches. Ridgefield sophomore Landon Kelsey was best with a top jump of 20-feet, 2-inches.

On the track, the Jacks were led by Koynn Williamdyke’s fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash which he earned with a time of 12.04 seconds. Ridgefield senior Isaiah Cowley was first with a time of 11.62 seconds.

The R.A. Long 4x100 meter relay team of Woodall, Judah Higgins, Shaun Jordan and Williamdyke placed second in the event with a time of 46.94, slightly behind Ridgefield’s A team time of 46.34.