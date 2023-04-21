RIDGEFIELD — In a three-way 2A Greater St. Helens League track and field meet through a driving rain in Potato Town, Thursday, the Mark Morris boys team was able to secure a victory over Hockinson but both the boys and girls came up short when the host Spudders proved to be too much to keep up with.

The Monarchs were able to defeat Hockinson 102-73 in the boys competitions while falling 109.5 to 70.5 against Ridgefield. Meanwhile, the Mark Morris girls came up just short in a 75-68 loss to the Hawks before watching the Spuds run away with a 114-46 team win.

Matthias White placed first in the 3200 meters with a time of 11:11.29 that was nearly five seconds better than Dominic Turner of Ridgefield. White grabbed a second place finish for the Monarchs in the boys 400 meter race with a personal record time of 55.60 seconds. Timothy Bradshaw of Ridgefield won the event with a time of 54.79.

Top honors in the 110 meter hurdles went to Kobe Parlin of Mark Morris who finished in 16.51 seconds. Landon Kelsey of Ridgefield was right behind Parlin at 16.74. Travis Sherman grabbed a third place finish for the Monarchs with a time of 18.43.

The Monarchs finished in the top two spots in the 300 meter hurdles with Zach Oswald (50.61) and Travis Sherman (50.98) going neck and neck to the line. Oswald’s mark was a personal record.

Mark Morris once again took the two top spots in the high Jump where Sherman and Parlin tied for first place with leaps of 5 feet, six inches. That mark was a personal record for Parlin. Ridgefield’s Madsen Richardson placed third with a jump of 5 feet, 2 inches.

Judah Ramos placed second in the 1600 meters with a PR time of 5:00.38. Liam Rapp of Ridgefield set the pace in that race with a time of 4:55.57. Ramos also placed third for Mark Morris with a PR time of 2:14.80. Jonathan Santiago of Ridgefield won the race with a time of 2:10.80.

Mark Morris won the 4x400 relay when Ramos, White, James Forward and Christian Sternagel finished their laps in 3:59.75. Ridgefield’s team crossed the line a little more than five seconds later. Meanwhile, the Monarchs’ 4x100 relay team of Rylan Jewell, Justus McCann, Asa Pineda and Kristian Miller finished in third place with a time of 48.50. Ridgefield led the pack in that race with a time of 46.22.

In the field events Vincent Flint helped set the Monarchs on the right path when his toss of 99 feet, 1 inch earned a first place finish in discus. That toss finished eight inches ahead of Hockinson's Tanner Cass.

In the shot put Dash David placed third for Mark Morris with a heave of 37 feet, 5.5 inches. Cameron Hagen won the event with a mark of 40 feet. 3.25 inches.

The top mark in the pole vault event was a tie between Mark Morris’ James Forward and Ridgefield’s Tucker Engstrom who both cleared the bar at 10 feet, 6 inches. Those marks were three feet higher than the next nearest competitors.

Parlin showed back up for the Monarchs in the long jump with a third place finish (18”8’). Ridgefield’s Kelsey won the event with a mark of 19 feet, 7 inches. Kelsey also won the triple jump (42’7.25”), while Edwin Rodriguez of Mark Morris placed third with a mark of 35 feet, 3.5 inches.

In the girls races Alexandria White got the Monarchs off on the right foot with a victory in the 800 meters when she posted a time of 2:37.31. Ridgefield’s Piper Gannon was more than 20 seconds behind White in second place. White also won the 400 meter race with a time of 1:04.23 that was nearly three seconds better than Marseille Edwards of Ridgefield. Anna Rubash (1:08.10) ran her best race of the season to place third for Mark Morris.

Kara Nixon won the 1600 meter race for Mark Morris with a time of 6:11.90. That time was more than five seconds faster than Brooke Roberts of Hockinson.

Out in the field Katiree Armstrong and Chloe Taitano set the top two marks in the discus. Armstrong took top honors with a toss of 67 feet, 1 inch while Taitano placed second with a throw of 66 feet, 10 inches.

The Monarchs also managed to take two of the top two spots in the shot put. Maria Vasquez placed second for the Monarchs with a heave of 10 feet, 5 inches, while Taitano set a PR with a toss of 24 feet, 2 inches. Addison Thompson of Ridgefield won the event with a PR of 27 feet, 1.75 inches.

Anabell Schellenberg and Taelynn Tucker notched a third place finishes for Mark Morris in the pole vault with twin marks of 6 feet, 6 inches.

The Monarchs were set to get right back at it on Friday at the Kalama Twilight Invitational. Check online at TDN.com and in Sunday’s edition of The Daily News for complete coverage of that meet for all of our local teams..