VANCOUVER — It was another great day on the track, and its associated stations of competition, for Mark Morris’ Kobe Parlin, Tuesday, when he won three events during a 2A Greater St. Helens League track and field meet at Columbia River.

R.A. Long was also on hand for the meet, and while neither they nor the Monarchs would come out on top of the boys or girls team competitions, there were standouts on each side as the local squads flip-flopped positions in the final standings. On the boys side Mark Morris scored 34 points to finish behind Columbia River (115) and ahead of R.A. Long (32). In the girls’ contest the Lumberjills finished second with 41.5 points, trailing the Rapids (106.5) but coming in ahead of the Monarchs (37).

In the boys events Parlin won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.76 seconds that was nearly a full click ahead of Columbia River’s Nicola Ricardo. First place was also Parlin’s result in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 7 inches that was good enough to top John Reeder (18’11”) of Columbia River. The Lumberjacks managed to take third and fourth place in the event thanks to the efforts of Franklin Pihl (17”10.5’) and Dennis Beneditus (17”5.5’), respectively.

Parlin also placed first in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 10 inches, while R.A. Long’s TraMaye Jenkins finished in second on a 5 foot, 8 inch leap. Jenkins also finished in second place in the 100 meter dash with a PR of 11.72 seconds that was just behind Revac Banfield of Columbia River (11.38).

R.A. Long’s Koynn Williamdyke won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 41.42 seconds. That pace was nearly five seconds faster than Jack Darling from Columbia River.

James Forward of Mark Morris tied for the top mark in the pole vault with a mark of 11 feet that was good enough to equal Ricardo of Columbia River.

Mathias White of Mark Morris finished in second place in the 400 meter race with a PR of 54.55 seconds and R.A. Long’s Shaun Jordan finished in third place with a time of 56.44 second. Mark Morris also claimed the fourth spot with Lane Brunelle crossing the line in a personal best 57.40 seconds. The top mark in the event went to Sean Denison of Columbia River (53.86).

R.A. Long had two of the top three finishes in the 4x100 relay race. Diego Woodall, Jenkins, Franklin Pihl and Williamdyke managed a second place time of 45.44 seconds for the Lumberjacks, while Isaias Lindsey, Judah Higgins, Gabriel Huntley and Lonnie Brown Junior took third with a tie of 46.93 seconds. Columbia River’s team won the event with a mark of 44.62 seconds.

The Lumberjacks also placed second in the 4x400 relay with Jordan, Williamdyke, Higgins and Skysun Holzer completing their laps in 3:42,87 minutes. Mark Morris’ team of Judah Ramos, Nara Brown, Brunelle and White placed third with a time of 3:51.18. Columbia River once again won the relay race with a time of 3:40.63.

In the field Jaxon Cook represented for R.A. Long by winning the discus on a 137 foot, 11 inch throw. That mark was more than 10 feet past Ryker Loukkula of Columbia River. Flint notched third place points for the Monarchs in the event with a mark of 124 feet.

Gabriel Tootoosis-Didier placed second in the shot put with a heave of 38 feet, 8.5 inches. Mark Morris teammates Vincent Flint and Dash David placed third and fourth, respectively. Flint set a PR with a mark of 38 feet, four inches, while David launched his stone 37 feet, 9.5 inches. Nico Valdez of Columbia River won the event with a toss of 40 feet, 11 inches.

In addition to running a leg on R.A. Long’s short relay race and looking good in the long jump, Pihl also placed third in the javelin with a distance of 136 feet, 11 inches. Preston Shearer of Columbia River won the event with a PR mark of 147 feet, 7 inches.

Edwin Rodriguez posted a third place finish in the triple jump for Mark Morris with a distance of 35 feet, 7 inches. Conrad Kallwick of Columbia River won the event with a mark of 37 feet, 1.5 inches.

In the girls' contests Longview took the top three spots in the 1600 meter race with Monarchs finishing first and second. Kara Nixon won the race with a time of 6:07.39 minutes, while Isabelle Allen finished with a time of 6:23.18. Elliana Higgins took the third spot for R.A. Long with a PR of 6:25.71. Nixon also placed second in the 3200 meters with a season best time of 13:30.06. Savannah Reynolds of River won the race in 13:28.47

Kayleigh Spaulding won the 300 meter hurdles for the Lumberjills with a PR of 48.91 seconds to beat Rachel Hagerty of River (50.43). Spaulding also placed third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.4 seconds. Logann Dukes of Columbia River won the event in 12.9 seconds.

Anna Rubash of Mark Morris won the 400 meter race with a time of 1:07.15. The Rapids’ Amelia Rice placed second with a PR of 1:20.79.

First place in the pole vault went to R.A. Long Karli Kersavage who cleared 8 feet, 6 inches. Taelyn Tucker of Mark Morris finished in second place with a PR of 8 feet and fellow Monarch Anabell Schellenberg set a PR of 7 feet, 6 inches to finish in fourth place.

Allen won the javelin throw for Mark Morris with a PR of 109 feet, 6 inches. That toss was good enough to beat Columbia Rivers’ Peyton Dukes (98’). Erin White of R.A. Long finished in third place with a mark of 88 feet, 1 inch, and Kendray Chapin finished in fourth with a distance of 83 feet, 6 inches. Ainsley Hayes of Mark Morris set a PR of 82 feet, 7 inches to finish in fifth place.

Alexandria White picked up second place points for Mark Morris in the 800 meters with a PR of 2:26.68. Hanna Bailey of River won with a season best post of 2:24.09.

In the 100 meter hurdles Breyelle Box of R.A. Long was runner up with a time of 17.64. Kalina Gravel of the Rapids won in 17.52 seconds. Box also placed second in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 5.75 inches. LIllian Mickel of River won that event with a mark of 15 feet, 6.5 inches, while Kathryn Chapin of R.A. Long finished in third place with a leap of 14 feet, 10 inches.

The Monarchs won the 4x400 relay race when Alexandria White, Rubash, Scarlett Kelly and Allen completed their laps in 4 minutes and 23.47 seconds. Columbia River was runner up in the event with a time of 4:32.82.

The Lumberjills finished second in the 4x100 relay race when Kersavage, Spaulding, Box and Kathryn Chapin lapped the track in 52.66 seconds. The Rapids won the race with a time of 51.87.

Back out in the field Kamia Tootoosis-Didier won the discus with a PR throw of 110 feet, 1 inch. Logan Dejong of River placed second on a throw of 108 feet, while Longview throwers took up the next 11 spots on the leaderboard. Kendray Chapin (105’1’) and Erin White (101”2’) of R.A. Long were the only other contestants to break 100 feet, finishing in fourth and fifth place respectively.

R.A. Long finished in two of the top three spots in the shot put thanks to Kathryn Chapin and Tootoosis-Didier. Chapin was runner up with a toss of 33 feet, 8 inches and Tootoosis-Didier placed third with a mark of heave of 28 feet, 9 inches. DeJong of River set a PR of 33 feet, 10 inches to win the event, while Chloe Taitano of Mark Morris placed fourth on a PR of 27 feet, 1 inch.

Mark Morris and R.A. Long will both return to competition on Friday afternoon at the Spudder Track and Field Classic in Ridgefield.