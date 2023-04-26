As the track and field season enters its home stretch, R.A. Long coach Kelli Hancock feels confident with the way her athletes are tracking.

It would be hard for a coach in her shoes not to feel that way as R.A. Long showed well at the Kalama Twilight Invite last week and continues to set personal records on the track week in and week out.

That was again the case on Tuesday at a 2A Greater St. Helens League meet held at Mark Morris High School as a pair of R.A. Long’ boys sprinters set new PRs on the track while aiming to hit their stride at the 2A sub-district meet on May 12.

Lumberjack sophomore TraMayne Jenkins ran a new personal best time of 11.74 seconds to win the 100-meter dash. He topped Washougal’s Jayson Graham who was the runner-up with a time of 11.9 seconds and Liam Atkin who was third in 11.97 seconds.

Jenkins finished second behind King’s Way Christian senior Jamison Duke at the Kalama Twilight Invite last week. Duke ran a top time of 11.59 seconds and Jenkins turned in a time of 11.98 seconds, a time well shy of his new personal best.

Jenkins was accompanied in the PR group by his 4x100 teammate Koynn Williamdyke who continues to raise the bar for himself in the 300-meter hurdles. Williamdyke was clocked at a PR of 40.63 seconds which was nearly a full second better than the time he clocked at the Twilight in Kalama last week.

“I’m impressed with Koynn. He’s PR’d again in the hurdles,” said Hancock. “I think we should expect him to be on the podium at the State meet."

With that result Williamdyke moved to within one-tenth of a second off the school record.

In addition to the two boys, R.A. Long saw a pair of girls continue to show well on the track. Junior Breyelle Box reached a new PR in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.54 while sophomore Kayleigh Spaulding ran a time of 50.78 to win the 300-meter hurdles.

Kathryn Chapin won the girls 100-meter dash at Tuesday’s meet, but her time of 13.2 seconds was considerably slower than her second-place time of 12.91 seconds at the Kalama meet.

The girls 4x100 meter relay team is another strong component of the R.A. Long squad and the contingent of Karli Kersavage, Kayleigh Spaulding, Box and Chapin turned in a time of 52.7 seconds for first place. That time was good enough to beat out Washougal, which came second in a time of 53.61 seconds.

Tuesday’s meet was a good opportunity for athletes from each school (Mark Morris and Washougal were the two other competing schools) to get some quality training in while testing themselves in new ways. Coach Hancock believes her team is on the right track with the District meet nearly three weeks out.

“I would say that they are right where we want them to be. They are making small increments, they keep improving,” noted Hancock of her athletes. “Even with the boys four by one (relay team) that made it to State last year, we are about where we were last year time wise. I anticipate (being better), because again we are going to experiment because we have a pretty deep well of sprinter boys.”

The R.A. Long boys 4x100 relay took first at the meet at Mark Morris with a time of 45.9 seconds. The Lumberjacks' team consisted of senior Diego Woodall running the opening leg, followed by Jenkins, junior Shaun Jordan and then Williamdyke running the anchor leg. The Jacks ran a time of 45.49 seconds at Kalama with Franklin Pihl running the third leg.

There were also highlights for R.A. Long in the field events, Tuesday. Kathryn Chapin participated in the shot put event for just the second time this season and came first with a new PR throw of 33 feet, 3.5 inches which edged out her junior teammate Kamia Tootoosis-Didier who was second with a new PR of 31 feet, 0.5 inches. Kathryn’s sister, Kendra Chapin, was second in the discus with a throw of 106 feet, 4 inches while Tootoosis-Didier set another PR with a mark of 103 feet, 1 inch.

On the boys side, senior Jaxon Pleas came first in the shot put with a new PR of 42 feet, 10.5 inches to beat out Washougal’s Zachary Phillips who hurled the shot put 42 feet, 2 inches. It was Jaxon Cook and Pleas finishing first and second in the discus as well for R.A. Long. Cook posted a top throw of 145 feet, 2 inches, while Pleas threw the javelin 121 feet, 10 inches.

Parlin, White lead Mark Morris

Not to be out done by its crosstown rival on its home track, Mark Morris also saw its athletes reach new personal bests at the meet. Senior Kobe Parlin and sophomore Matthias White were at the forefront for the Monarchs, but Isabelle Allen and Alexandria White were also noteworthy for their efforts.

Four days removed from setting new PRs in the long jump and the high jump, Parlin set a PR in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.43 seconds. Parlin, who began the season playing baseball, was also best in the high jump, where he again cleared 5 feet, 10 inches and tied with Washougal junior Holden Bea and MM teammate Travis Sherman. Parlin also set the top mark in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 8 inches.

Matthias White, meanwhile, set a PR in the 400 meters with a time of 54.98 seconds which was good for second, just six one-hundredths of a second off the time of Washougal senior Nolan Johnson who finished with a time of 54.92 seconds. White also attempted the 3200 meters Tuesday, an event that he doesn’t typically compete in, for training purposes. He completed the distance in a time of 10 minutes, 52.73 seconds for first place and another PR.

White’s main events are the 800 meters and the 1600 meters where he was a top-five placer at the Kalama Twilight Invite last week.

“This was the first time I really challenged myself in the two mile,” White said.

Mark Morris assistant coach Ashley Deyo noted White ran the 3200 meters at this meet in order to continue to push him forward in his two primary races.

“We put him in some different events today. Running him in the (3200 meters) loosens him up, gives him a little bit of a different training,” stated Deyo.

Showing no rest for the weary, White turned around after running the 3200 meters to partake in the boys 4x400 meter relay event with hardly more than five minutes of recovery time. Mark Morris turned in a time of 3 minutes, 57.8 seconds as White ran the anchor leg. Judah Ramos, Lane Brunelle and Zach Oswald filled out the rest of the relay team.

Ramos starred in the 800 and 1600 meters with White absent. He turned in a PR time of 2 minutes, 6.72 seconds to win the 800 meters and 4 minutes, 55.61 seconds to win the 1600 meters.

Led by Allen, the Monarchs girls runners also performed well. Allen came second in the 200 meters with a PR time of 28.61 seconds. Alexandria White showed well in both the 400 meter and the 800 meter races, setting a PR in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 30.62 seconds. Her 400 meters time was 1 minute, 4.49 seconds.

Finally, in the boys pole vault event, sophomores James Forward and Christian Sternagel finished second and third behind Washougal junior Tanner Hardley who reached a new PR height of 14-feet. Forward, though, was quite pleased with his second place finish and clearing a new PR height of 11-feet. Meanwhile, Sternagel cleared 10-feet.

This is the first season for Forward competing in the pole vault and already he has made significant progress. After setting a PR on Tuesday, he was quick to note all of the technical adjustments he can make to continue to reach new heights.

“I need to make a few adjustments, work on my stride. My step was off the whole time. So, got to work on that. It’s a new pole so I’ve got to get used to the bend on it. My grip was a little low which is probably why I messed up my first two runs,” Forward said. “But other than that, just have to keep practicing. At the start of the year I was at eight, nine feet… The goal is at the end of Districts (to make) State.”

Mark Morris and R.A. Long are set to be back in action on Tuesday, May 2, at Columbia River.