WOODLAND — Despite a strong headwind for the majority of the meet, even stronger times were turned in at Beaver Stadium in a 2A Greater St. Helens League meet between host Woodland, Mark Morris and Washougal.

Though Mark Morris came away 1-1 as a team in the boys competition and 0-2 in the girls team competition, there were several notable performances led by those of sophomore Matthias White, junior Isabelle Allen and senior Kobe Parlin.

White won both the 1600 and 3200 meter races for the Monarchs on Wednesday. His time of 11:10.95 in the 3200 meters was a new personal best and just edged Washougal freshman Brandon Lee at the line. Lee turned in a time of 11:11.11 seconds for second place. White won the 1600 meter race in 5:00.9 seconds.

Parlin, meanwhile, won each of the 110 meter hurdles, the 200 meters and the long jump events. The senior finished in 16.12 seconds in the hurdles and 25.12 seconds in the 200 meters, which edged Woodland’s Elijah Andersen by just two hundredths of a second. Parlin jumped a new personal record of 19-feet, 0.75-inches in the long jump which edged Washougal junior Holden Bea’s leap of 18-feet, 9.25-inches.

Allen was the clear leader of the Monarchs’ girls. She finished second in the 1600 meters behind Washougal’s strong freshman Gracie Perry (6:03.17) with a time of 6 minutes and 7.64 seconds for a new PR. Allen then competed in the javelin where she also set a PR with a throw of 98-feet, 2-inches for first place. She beat out Woodland’s Riley Stading who posted a top throw of 88-feet, 1-inch.

Another highlight for Mark Morris at Wednesday’s meet was the girls pole vault event where freshman Anabell Schellenberg and junior Taelynn Tucker finished first and second respectively with their vaults. Schellenberg vaulted 7-feet even and Tucker cleared 6-feet, 6-inches for a new personal record.

On the field side for the Monarchs’ boys, Travis Sherman and James Forward performed well. Sherman jumped 5-feet, 8-inches to tie Woodland’s Niel Valerio for first in the high jump event. Forward cleared 10-feet, 6-inches in the pole vault which is a brand new event for the sophomore.

“We’ve got to keep progressing and keep working,” said Mark Morris coach Eric Boswell. “We’re trying to get everyone to PR every one or two events so they keep improving so that’s why I say right now we need to keep working hard in practice…The weather is still not conducive to (our efforts).”

Woodland finished 0-2 for the boys meet and 1-1 in the girls meet with a 99-66 win over Mark Morris. Woodland saw both its boys and girls turn in quality times on the track.

Adam Stover finished third with a time of 12.46 seconds in the 100-meter dash which was won by Deondrae Goodell of Washougal in a time of 12.12 seconds. Beavers’ sophomore Chase Hall ran fourth with a time of 12.66 seconds. In the girls 100 meters, freshman Ava Johnson placed third with a time of 14.77 seconds and sophomore Danika Fechtner was fourth with a time of 14.9 seconds. Washougal freshman Kendra Pass won the event with a time of 13.96.

Andersen and senior David Riley placed second and third in the boys 200 meter race with times of 25.14 and 26.17 seconds as they chased Parlin. Pass edged out teammate Addison Stading in the girls 200 meters. Their times were 29.77 and 29.92 seconds respectively. Andersen finished first in the 400 meters with a new personal best time of 54.93 seconds.

Andersen was pushed by his freshman teammate Zach Young who also ran a PR, finishing in 57.54 seconds. Young said he wasn’t feeling well, but was able to run his best with the motivation of beating Andersen.

“I have a problem going out too hard,” Young admitted. “I am usually in my head, so I thought, 'Just relax, be relaxed and when I got to the last corner I just tried to survive. It was time to go all out.”

In the longer distances, the Beavers were led by sophomore Christopher Appleby’s strong performance in the 800 meters where he finished third behind Washougal senior Trey Keyser (2:09.13), and Judah Ramos of Mark Morris (2:19.49) with a time of 2:20.45. Meanwhile, Josiah Graham came third behind the Monarchs’ White in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:16.81.

The boys 4x100 meter relay team finished a close second to Washougal’s A team in the closest race of the day. The team of Brock Massey, Andersen, Stover and Gavin McShannon turned in a time of 46.68 seconds, just 11 hundredths of a second off Washougal's mark.

The Beavers girls also placed 1-2 in the high jump. Sophomore Addy Siemer won the event with a leap of 4-feet, 10-inches and her teammate Autumn Pietz was second with a jump of 4-feet, 8-inches. Siemer would go on to place second in the triple jump later in the meet with a leap of 31-feet, 3-inches. She fell short of Washougal’s Kaya Johnson’s mark of 31-feet, 9-inches.

And the Beavers’ Mariah Stover leaped 15-feet, 7.75-inches to take first place in the long jump event.

“Overall, I’m so proud of my team. I hate to go back to COVID, but we’re still feeling the impacts,” Woodland coach Julia Stepper said. “It’s difficult to perform at Woodland because of the wind. Now that we’re getting to midseason, we’re starting to see some PRs. The spirit of the team is really high and that’s good.”

On the field side, Woodland won both the boys and girls shot put events. Malcolm Karchesky won the boys shot put with a throw of 45-feet, 5-inches for a new PR and Collett MacDonald placed first with a PR of 33-feet, 7-inches.

The Beavers’ Hayden Clark won the javelin event with a throw of 162-feet, 2-inches over 20 feet farther than the throw of Washougal’s Luke Livengood who came in second.

Woodland is scheduled to return to the track in the Willamette Falls Invitational on Saturday. Mark Morris will be at Columbia River High School for the John Ingram Twilight Track and Field Meet on Friday.