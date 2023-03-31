The Monarchs took to their home track and field, Thursday, for a 2A Greater St. Helens League double dual with Fort Vancouver and Hudson’s Bay. The results were mixed but Mark Morris was able to put multiple first place finishes on the board in both the boys and girls events.

In the boys matches Mark Morris defeated Fort Vancouver 93-33, but lost to Hudson’s Bay 86-58.

In the foot races Judah Ramos notched a pair of top times in the 400 meters and the 800 meters. Ramos finished the 800 meter race with a personal record time of 2:16.83, which was nearly two full seconds ahead of Brody Will of Hudson’s Bay. Lane Brunelle finished in third place for the Monarchs with a personal record time of 2:23.95.

The 400 meter race saw Ramos post another PR with a winning time of 56.19 seconds. Adam Williams of Hudson’s Bay was right on Ramos’ heels with a time of 56.95 to finish second. Brunelle placed fourth in the 400 meters with a PR time of 57.43.

Meanwhile, Rylan Jewell turned in a third place finish for Mark Morris in the 200 meter race with a time of 25.96 seconds. William Clark of Hudson’s Bay won the event just ahead of Jewell with a time of 25.26 seconds.

The Monarchs picked up more first place points in the triple jump thanks to Edwin Rodriguez’ mark of 35-feet 8.25-inches. Teammate Christian Sternagel placed second with a PR distance of 34-feet 8.5-inches. Rodriguez also placed second in the long jump with a season-best leap of 18-feet 2-inches. Johan DuBois of Hudson’s Bay won the event with a distance of 19-feet 8-inches.

Travis Sherman picked up a first place finish for the Monarchs with a time of 18.5 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles. Michael Miller of Hudson's Bay finished in second place more than three seconds later. Sherman also managed a second place finish in the high jump with a mark of 5-feet six-inches, finishing four inches short of Dubois of Hudson’s Bay for the top mark. Fellow Monarch Matthew Pickett placed fourth in the high jump with a personal record leap of 5-feet.

Vincent Flint picked up another first place finish for the MM boys with a PR throw of 117-feet in the discus. Joshua Elvestrom of Fort Vancouver placed second with a distance of 114-feet and five-inches. Asa Pinedia finished third for the Monarchs in the javelin with a personal record heave of 94 feet. Auston Grove of Hudson’s Bay finished in first with a throw of 120-feet six-inches.

The Monarchs picked up more points in the shot put where David Dash put up a personal record toss of 38-feet 2-inches to place second. Kenan Weinmaster of Fort Vancouver won the shot put with a distance of 45-feet 6-inches, while MM’s Flint placed fourth with a PR of 36-feet.

Mark Morris' James Forward put up a personal record in the pole vault and earned a second place finish with a height of 10-feet 6-inches. Maxwell Van Hoomissen of Hudson's Bay won the event by going one foot higher.

In the girls’ meet the Monarchs fell to Fort Vancouver 66-56, and the hosts lost to Hudson’s Bay 67-54.

Alexandria White picked up one of the Monarchs’ two wins in the girls meet when she posted a time of 1:05.15 in the 400 meter race. Brandi Damos of Hudson’s Bay was the runner up nearly two seconds behind White, while Anna Rubash of Mark Morris finished in third place with a season-best time of 1:11.88.

Isabelle Allen earned the Monarchs more first place points by winning the javelin toss with a personal record distance of 93-feet 9-inches. Teammate Ainsley Hayes finished second in the event with a season-best toss of 75-feet 5-inches.

In the discus pit Chloe Taitano picked up second place points for the Monarchs with a PR toss of 67-feet 5-inches. Jade Wagstaff of Hudson’s Bay won the event with a PR throw of 83-feet 7-inches, while Mark Morris took the third and fourth positions thanks to Katiree Armstrong (67’) and Ainsley Hayes (66’7).

The Monarchs will have next week off for spring break before returning to the track and field at Woodland for a league meet with the Beavers and Washougal on April 12.