WOODLAND —Led by Breyelle Box, R.A. Long qualified 13 athletes for the 2A District IV championship meet at Thursday's sub-district meet held at Beaver Stadium.

Box was the lone athlete at the sub-district meet to qualify for three individual events and a relay. Box placed first in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 11 inches. She also qualified for the high jump and the 100-meter hurdles.

The Jills 4x100 meter relay team of Karli Kersavage, Box, Kathryn Chapin and Kayleigh Spaulding placed fourth with a time of 52.14 seconds.

R.A. Long also swept both the 300-meter hurdles and the discus events on the boys and girls sides. Koynn Williamdyke and Spaulding once again were best in the 300-meter hurdles with times of 40.54 seconds and 50.21 seconds respectively and Jaxon Cook and Kamia Tootoosis-Didier each set PRs to win the discus.

Cook won with a throw of 153 feet, 2 inches while Tootoosis-Didier won with a personal best throw of 124 feet, 1 inch to edge out teammate Kendra Chapin who was second with a top throw of 118 feet, 8 inches, also a personal best. Also qualifying for the discus event at Districts were Jaxon Pleas (114 feet, 9 inches), Jorah Yates and Erin White (104 feet, 8 inches).

Chapin finished fifth at the meet in the long jump (15 feet, 5.5 inches) and also qualified for the shot put (31 feet, 8 inches) while Kersavage also qualified in the pole vault on the girls side for R.A. Long with a new PR vault of 9 feet, 9 inches.

Meanwhile, Brody Chilafoe who set a personal best in the pole vault by clearing 11 feet, 6 inches, is also headed to Districts.

Behind the performance by Kobe Parlin who won the 100-meter hurdles, Mark Morris saw five of its athletes qualify for the 2A District IV championship meet at the sub-district meet at Beaver Stadium, Thursday.

Parlin ran a time of 15.46 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles. The senior also placed second in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 0.75 inches and cleared 5 feet, 10 inches in the high jump.

The Monarchs also saw senior Travis Sherman qualify for the high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 10 inches, James Forward in the pole vault where he reached new PR of 11 feet, 6 inches, Isabelle Allen in the javelin (95 feet, 11 inches) and Alexandria White in the 800 meters where she ran a time of 2 minutes, 23.84 seconds. The Monarchs will also be sending their girls 4x200 meter relay team consisting of Alexandria White, Maria Vazquez, Anna Rubash and Isabelle Allen after they managed to post a qualifying time of 1 minute, 54.85 seconds.

Meanwhile, the hosts from Woodland saw Hayden Clark take first in the javelin with a throw of 152 feet, 5 inches, Addy Siemer win the high jump with top leap of 4 feet, 10 inches, and Mariah Stover win the 100-meter hurdles in time of 17.18 seconds. Siemer also qualified for the triple jump event with a second-place finish.

Fellow Beaver Collett MacDonald finished second in the shot put with a PR throw of 36 feet, 2 inches. Riley Stading qualified in the javelin with a PR of 104 feet, 5 inches and Autumn Pietz qualified for the Beavers for the high jump by placing third with a leap of 4 feet, 6 inches.

Woodland also qualified its girls 4x400 meter relay team consisting of Riley Stading, Stover, Addison Stading and Danika Fechtner as well as the boys 4x400 meter relay team of Brock Massey, Christopher Appleby, Chase Hall and Elijah Anderson. The girls ran second with a time of 4 minutes, 16.28 seconds and the boys were fourth at the meet with a time of 3 minutes, 40.94 seconds.

The 2A District meet will be held on May 19 at Columbia River High School at 4 p.m.