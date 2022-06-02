2A Greater St. Helens All-League boys track and field

Boys
1st Team
100 Meters
Enzo Oliverio, Hockinson
200 Meters
Enzo Oliverio, Hockinson
400 Meters
Adam Williams, Hudson's Bay
800 Meters
Timothy Bradshaw, Ridgefield
1600 Meters
Daniel Barna, Columbia River
3200 Meters
Daniel Barna, Columbia River
110-Meter Hurdles
Dakari Richmond, Columbia River
300-Meter Hurdles
Cole Logan, Woodland
Shot Put
Jakob Braunstein, Ridgefield
Discus
Ryker Loukkula, Columbia River
Javelin
Cody Wheeler, Hockinsons
High Jump
Nicholas Mounsavath, Ft. Vancouver
Pole Vault
Hewson Nguyen, R.A. Long
Triple Jump
Tucker Kneipp, Washougal
4X100 Relay (Woodland)
Gavin McShannon, Cole Logan, Adam Stover, Gabriel Parker
4x400 Relay (Hudson's Bay)
Kayden Gonzales, Adam Williams, Stavo Gonzalez III, Connor LaRue
2nd Team
100 Meters
George Mosier, Mark Morris
200 Meters
Kenyon Johnson, Hockinson
400 Meters
Deacon Dietz, Mark Morris
800 Meters
Zachary McClellan, Columbia River
1600 Meters
Samual Grice, Washougal
3200 Meters
Joran Lamoreaux, Woodland
110-Meter Hurdles
Kegan Davenport, Columbia River
300-Meter Hurdles
Connor LaRue, Hudson's Bay
Shot Put
Ryan Faumuina, Ft. Vancouver
Discus
Chastin Murders, Mark Morris
Javelin
Jakob Braunstein, Ridgefield
High Jump
Anthony Peake, Ft. Vancouver
Pole Vault
Eli Wenger, Columbia River
Long Jump
Landon Kelsey, Ridgefield
Triple Jump
William Cooper, Washougal
4x100 Relay (Hockinson)
Cody Wheeler, Kenyon Johnson, Andre' Northrup, Enzo Oliverio
4x400 (Columbia River)
Kegan Davenport, Jude Helmes, Zachary McClellan, Sean Denison