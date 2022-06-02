 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

2A Greater St. Helens All-League boys track and field

  • 0
R.A. Long track Hewson Nguyen long jump

Hewson Nguyen of R.A. Long puts his best foot forward during the long jump event at the 2A State Track and Field Championships at Mt. Tahoma, Thursday, May 26.

 Courtesy of Eric Trent

Boys

1st Team

100 Meters

Enzo Oliverio, Hockinson

200 Meters

Enzo Oliverio, Hockinson

400 Meters

Adam Williams, Hudson's Bay

800 Meters

Timothy Bradshaw, Ridgefield

1600 Meters

Daniel Barna, Columbia River

3200 Meters

Daniel Barna, Columbia River

110-Meter Hurdles

Dakari Richmond, Columbia River

300-Meter Hurdles

Cole Logan, Woodland

Shot Put

Jakob Braunstein, Ridgefield

People are also reading…

Discus

Ryker Loukkula, Columbia River

Javelin

Cody Wheeler, Hockinsons

High Jump

Nicholas Mounsavath, Ft. Vancouver

Pole Vault

Hewson Nguyen, R.A. Long

Triple Jump

Tucker Kneipp, Washougal

4X100 Relay (Woodland)

Gavin McShannon, Cole Logan, Adam Stover, Gabriel Parker

4x400 Relay (Hudson's Bay)

Kayden Gonzales, Adam Williams, Stavo Gonzalez III, Connor LaRue

2nd Team

100 Meters

George Mosier, Mark Morris

200 Meters

Kenyon Johnson, Hockinson

400 Meters

Deacon Dietz, Mark Morris

800 Meters

Zachary McClellan, Columbia River

1600 Meters

Samual Grice, Washougal

3200 Meters

Joran Lamoreaux, Woodland

110-Meter Hurdles

Kegan Davenport, Columbia River

300-Meter Hurdles

Connor LaRue, Hudson's Bay

Shot Put

Ryan Faumuina, Ft. Vancouver

Discus

Chastin Murders, Mark Morris

Javelin

Jakob Braunstein, Ridgefield

High Jump

Anthony Peake, Ft. Vancouver

Pole Vault

Eli Wenger, Columbia River

Long Jump 

Landon Kelsey, Ridgefield

Triple Jump

William Cooper, Washougal

4x100 Relay (Hockinson)

Cody Wheeler, Kenyon Johnson, Andre' Northrup, Enzo Oliverio

4x400 (Columbia River)

Kegan Davenport, Jude Helmes, Zachary McClellan, Sean Denison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Girls Track and Field: 3A Greater St. Helens All-League

Girls Track and Field: 3A Greater St. Helens All-League

Kelso represented well on the 3A Greater St. Helens All-League Track and Field team with Erin Tack and Josie Settle tacking home Field and Track athletes of the year, respectively. The team was determined by members of the 3A GSHL.

Watch Now: Related Video

Eight of the weirdest Wimbledon tennis traditions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News