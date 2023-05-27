Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TACOMA — One day after setting the school record in the 100-meter hurdles during qualifying, Kelso’s Josie Settle came back to win the event at the 2A/3A/4A State track and field championships at Mount Tahoma Stadium on Friday.

Settle won with a time of 14.91 seconds, falling a few tenths off her record-setting time of 14.66 seconds. Settle also went on to finish third in the long jump with a top jump of 17 feet, 4 inches and place first in her qualifying heat for the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.9 seconds. Manthita Wague of Ingraham won the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 7.25 inches.

Settle has both the 300-meter hurdles final and the triple jump final on Saturday.

Also in the girls 300-meter hurdles on the 2A side was R.A. Long’s Kayleigh Spaulding who did not advance to Saturday’s final after placing 10th during qualifying heats with a time of 49.61 seconds.

Kelso saw Rielee Gourde place sixth in the pole vault event final after clearing 11 feet, 3 inches. Capital senior Hana Moll won by vaulting 14 feet, 7 inches.

Mark Morris senior Kobe Parlin placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles final with a time of 15.81 seconds. Squalicum senior Andre Korbmacher won the event with a blazing time of 13.74 seconds.

In the boys 300-meter hurdles qualifying prelims, R.A. Long junior Koynn Williamdyke posted the second best time of 40.16 seconds, nearly a second off of Joshua Boast of Ellensburg, leaving Williamdyke with some work to do to earn gold at Saturday’s final.

Elsewhere, the Hilanders’ Bannick Allen placed 16th in the pole vault final on Friday after clearing 11 feet, 6 inches. Yelm’s Jordan Lasher won with a top vault of 15 feet, 6 inches.

Woodland’s Mariah Stover was left out of the 2A 100-meter hurdles final after finishing one spot shy with a ninth-place time of 16.65 seconds. R.A. Long’s Breyelle Box also didn’t qualify for the final after finishing 15th in Thursday’s qualifying heat.

The final day of the state track and field meets were set to take place Saturday. For full coverage check online at TDN.com, and in Tuesday's print edition of The Daily News.