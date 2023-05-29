Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

YAKIMA — The Comets came away from Zaepfel Stadium with plenty to smile about on the long drive home after several impressive finishes in the 1B state track and field meet late last week.

Tyler Kirkman led Naselle’s efforts with a runner up finish in the discus when he notched a personal best toss of 129 feet, 4 inches. Abraham Diaz of Waterville won with a heave of 135 feet, 3 inches. Kirkman placed 11th with a heave of 38 feet, 3 inches.

The Comets were competitive throughout the discus competition with Elmer Toftemark placing fifth on a throw of 113 feet, 4 inches, and Brayden Colombo finishing 11th with a mark of 102 feet, 4 inches.

Naselle’s Jacob Pakanen, a junior, tied for third in the pole vault with a PR mark of 12 feet. Sidney Bales of Pomeroy won with a mark of 12 feet, 9 inches Jason Gardner of Naselle finished 12th with a PR of 8 feet, 6 inches.

Pakenen also placed 10th in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, while fellow Comet Suomela finished in 13th place with a mark of 17 feet 10.25 inches. Tomeko Cates of Mary Walker won with a distance of 22 feet, 1 inch.

And that was just the start for the Naselle junior.

In the high jump Naselle saw Suomela tie for fourth place with a mark of 5 feet, 10 inches. Cates was first in that event, too, on a jump of 6 feet, 9 inches.

Sumoela was strongest in the 400 meter race where he posted a PR of 51.65 to place second. He finished just behind Pearce Hess of Grace Academy (51.63).

In the girls competitions Bella Colombo stood highest on the podium for the Comets after a third place finish in the pole vault with a mark of 8 feet, 9 inches. Lauryn McGough of Willapa Valley won the event with a mark of 12 feet, 3 inches.

Colombo also placed eighth in the javelin with a mark of 103 feet, 10 inches. Again, McGough won the event with a distance of 134 feet, 9 inches.

In the high jump Naselle saw a pair of Dunagans soar to top-10 finishes. Mylee Dunagan, a freshman, placed fourth with a mark of 4 feet, 10 inches. Meanwhile, Bella Dunagan, a senior, placed ninth in the high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 8 inches.

Mylee Dunagan also placed fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 32 feet, 3.5 inches. Cates of Mary Walker also won that event with a distance of 35 feet, 4 inches.

The long jump pit observers would have also seen Mylee Dunagan manage a sixth place finish with a PR leap of 14 feet, 9.5 inches. And once again, Tamia Cates of Mary Walker won with a mark of 16 feet, 8.25 inches.