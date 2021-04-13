1A Track: Rockets finish third to White Salmon, Seton Catholic

VANCOUVER — Both Castle Rock’s boys and girls track and field teams came in third in a three-school meet with Seton Catholic and White Salmon on Monday.

On the boys’ side, White Salmon and Seton Catholic tied with 63 points apiece while Castle Rock had 46. For the girls, the Bruins won with 68 points to the Cougars’ 46 and the Rockets’ 39.

Isaac Trigsted had the most success for Castle Rock, winning the boys’ high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches, the triple jump at 37 feet, 5 inches, and coming in second in the long jump with an 18-foot, 9-inch effort. He also ran a leg on the Rockets’ 4x100 relay team — along with Ian Burton, Chase Rusher, and Noah Botten — which won a barnburner of a race in a personal-record time of 48.16, just over half a second ahead of the Bruins and Cougars, who finished within two-hundredths of a second of each other.

Sophomore Eli Shulke won both of the hurdles events for the Rockets, taking the 110-meter race in 23.85 and fending off four Seton Catholic challengers to win the 300-meter hurdles in 53.04.

Colby Cook was the third and final Castle Rock boy to win an event, taking the 800-meter run in 2:19.45.