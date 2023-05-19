VANCOUVER — Casie Klein and Paige Kessler were among seven Castle Rock athletes to qualify for the 1A State Track and Field Championships after their respective performances at Thursday’s 1A District IV meet at Seton Catholic High School.

Castle Rock finished second as a team for the 1A District title with 105 points to Montesano which won the girls meet with 113 points. King’s Way Christian edged out La Center 106.5 points to 101 points for the boys meet.

Klein finished first in the 400 meters with a time of 59.6 seconds and second in the 200 meters with a time of 26.33 seconds. She will compete in both events at the State meet.

Klein was also a part of the Castle Rock girls' 4x200 and 4x400 meters relay teams which finished first at Thursday’s meet. The team of Gracie Sibbett, Samantha Farland, Myah Manzano and Kleine ran a time of 1 minute, 47.27 seconds. The same quartet of girls ran the 4x400 meter relay in 4 minutes, 12.8 seconds.

Kessler also qualified for State in two individual events. Kessler earned a first-place finish in the long jump with a top jump of 16 feet and a second-place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 32 feet, 10.5 inches.

Farland and Sibbett will compete in individual events as well as the two relays. Farland placed third in the javelin with a top throw of 110 feet, 7 inches to qualify for the event. Sibbett, meanwhile, qualified for the 100 meters with a time of 13.09 seconds.

Also headed to the State meet next week from Castle Rock are Thatcher Heller and Kynsi Bayes. Heller qualified in the 400 meters with a second-place finish by running a time of 53.13 seconds. Bayes qualified for the discus event by placing first with a throw of 110 feet, 3 inches.

The 1B/2B/1A State track and field championship meet will be held next Thursday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.