VANCOUVER — Paige Kessler and Kynsi Bayes led a total of eight Castle Rock athletes who qualified for the 1A District IV championship meet at Friday’s Trico League Championship meet at Seton Catholic High School.

The Castle Rock girls came away as league champions, perhaps for the first time in school history.

The senior Kessler qualified in all three of her events for the Rockets. She finished second in the high jump after clearing 4 feet, 10 inches and second as well in the long jump with a top leap of 15 feet, 5 inches. Finally, she placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 30 feet, 7.5 inches.

Bayes also qualified for all three throwing events with her finishes, Friday, for the Rockets. Bayes placed third in the shot put with a top throw of 34 feet, 1 inch, third in the discus where she hit a mark of 99 feet, five inches and fourth in the javelin with a throw of 100 feet, 3 inches.

Castle Rock's Samantha Farland will also head to Districts in the javelin event after placing third at the sub-district meet with a personal best throw of 109 feet, two inches.

Gracie Sibbett placed first for the Rockets in the 100-meter dash in a PR time of 13.49 seconds just edging out Stevenson’s Olivia Fauth who was the runner-up with a time of 13.51 seconds.

Casie Klein won both the 200 meters and the 400 meter races with respective times of 26.8 seconds and 59.25 seconds. Klein edged out teammate Myah Manzano in the 400 meters who ran a PR of 1 minute, 3.82 seconds.

Kaitlyn Meyers qualified for the 1A District meet for the Rockets by placing second in the 3200 meters with a time of 13 minutes, 51.56 seconds and fourth with a time of 6 minutes, 48.77 seconds in the 1600 meters. Her teammate Ava Palmer ran fifth in the 1600 meters with a PR of 7 minutes, 15.4 seconds.

The Rockets 4x200 and 4x400 meters relay teams both won at Friday’s sub-district meet and advanced to Thursday’s District meet. Those teams are both comprised of Farland, Kleine, Manzano and Sibbett. Their time in the 4x200 relay was 1 minute, 48.72 seconds and in the 4x400 relay their time was 4 minutes, 13.66 seconds.

The District meet will be held on Thursday back at Seton Catholic.