YAKIMA — As a freshman, Casie Kleine’s state championship performance did not go as hoped.

Instead of pouting, Kleine vowed to return, earn a medal and break the Castle Rock school record as a sophomore. And that’s just what she did.

“(Casie) had an unbelievable meet,” Castle Rock coach Andrew Johnson said. “Her dedication to this was a year in the making. When she got third last year, she said she was going to at least walk away with the school record and she did. It was really cool. She was outstanding.”

Kleine took home the first-place medal and set a new school record in the 400 meters with a time of 58.3 seconds. She finished her meet with four medals to lead all Castle Rock athletes at the three-day 1A State track and field championships at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.

Kleine broke Shannon Shelby’s 23-year-old record of 58.7 seconds in the 400 meters, lowering it to 58.3 seconds.

The sophomore also ran fifth in the 200 meters where she posted another personal best time of 26.29 seconds. Kleine lost out to Braelyn Baker of Bear Creek in the 200 who flew home in 23.55 seconds to take first place in the event.

She then turned around and helped Castle Rock medal in both the 4x200 meter relay and the 4x400 meter relay events.

Kleine anchored the 4x200 relay race which also included Gracie Sibbett, Myah Manzano and Samantha Farland and finished fourth with a time of 1 minute, 47.41 seconds. The same quartet of girls came eighth in the 4x400 relay in a time of 4 minutes, 19.76 seconds despite having the baton knocked out of their hands.

"The girls worked unbelievably hard," Johnson noted. "When the baton got knocked out of their hands, they could have easily quit, but they kept fighting and fighting and they were able to finish eighth."

Elsewhere for the Rockets, senior Samantha Farland finished on the podium after placing third in the javelin with a personal best throw of 115 feet, 7 inches. Eatonville’s Brooke Blocker set the standard among 1A athletes in the event with a top throw of 121 feet, 11 inches.

“I think she had a phenomenal meet,” Johnson said. “She had to run the (relay) and I was a little worried she may not have enough time to warm up (for the javelin event), I look over and I see her dad carrying her by piggyback while she had her spikes on. She got two warm up throws… and then on her third throw, she throws 115 (feet) and broke her PR by six feet. She let one loose and it hung on for third place.”

Paige Kessler finished outside of the top-10 in both the long jump and triple jump. Kessler was 14th in the long jump with a top leap of 15 feet, 1 inch and 13th in the triple jump where she reached 31 feet, 3.75 inches.

Baker took home her third first-place medal in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 5.25 inches while Zillah junior Mia Hicks won the triple jump event with a mark of 37 feet, 5.25 inches.

The Rockets’ Sibbett failed to qualify in the 100 meters after running a time of 13.33 seconds in her heat which left her in 14th of the 16 qualified runners. Baker ended up winning the 100 meter dash with a blazing time of 11.92 seconds.

Rockets’ freshman Thatcher Heller made the final in the 400 meters and finished eighth with a time of 53.53 seconds.

Kynsi Bayes unfortunately was disqualified from the discus after fouling. Just a junior, Bayes will hopefully have the chance to redeem herself next season.

“We had a good meet overall. The girls wanted to get top eight,” noted Johnson. “For what we had this year, it was unbelievable... It’s a great group of young women who showed us what they’re all about.”