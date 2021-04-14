Toledo takes top honors in Puyallup

PUYALLUP — The Toledo boys track team made short work of their competition Tuesday as they earned their second straight win of the season at Chief Leschi.

The Toledo athletes placed first with a score of 197, with North Beach finishing second as a team with 140 points. Chief Leschi took the bronze spot with 45 points, Napavine finished with 37 points, Muckleshoot Tribal earned 12 points and Tahlolah finished with 10.

Highlights included a State 2B best 3200-meter win by Toledo’s Nick Marty at 9:49.

Fresh off their spring football season the Toledo backfield ran for a 400 relay win with Carlo Arceo-Hansen, Trey Rego, Wyatt Nef and Jacob Marley trading in the pigskin for a baton. Arceo Hansen also won the long jump with a league best leap of 19-feet 7-inches. That jump also ranks him second in 2B State.

Fellow Toledo gridiron guy Joshill Tilton was able to bring home top honors in both the shot and discus throws.

