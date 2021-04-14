 Skip to main content
Toledo takes top honors in Puyallup
Toledo takes top honors in Puyallup

Toledo track Mt. Rainier

Toledo runners speed down the track at Chief Leschi on Tuesday, April 13, as Mount Rainier makes an appearance in the background. Toledo won the meet running away.

 Photo courtesy of Don Schaplow

PUYALLUP — The Toledo boys track team made short work of their competition Tuesday as they earned their second straight win of the season at Chief Leschi.

The Toledo athletes placed first with a score of 197, with North Beach finishing second as a team with 140 points. Chief Leschi took the bronze spot with 45 points, Napavine finished with 37 points, Muckleshoot Tribal earned 12 points and Tahlolah finished with 10.

Highlights included a State 2B best 3200-meter win by Toledo’s Nick Marty at 9:49.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help

Fresh off their spring football season the Toledo backfield ran for a 400 relay win with Carlo Arceo-Hansen, Trey Rego, Wyatt Nef and Jacob Marley trading in the pigskin for a baton. Arceo Hansen also won the long jump with a league best leap of 19-feet 7-inches. That jump also ranks him second in 2B State.

Fellow Toledo gridiron guy Joshill Tilton was able to bring home top honors in both the shot and discus throws.

