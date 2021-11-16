The final Tripp

When Rainier was eliminated from the State playoffs against Vale on Saturday, it marked more than just the end of the Columbians’ season. It also signified the end of a 15-year legacy on the football field for the Tripp family.
Since 2006, one of the seven Tripp brothers has donned the green and black and taken the field for the Columbians. The youngest of the brothers, Kenney, just completed his senior season for the Rainier football team.
The Tripp’s — Riley, Brad, Jeff, Wesley, Casey, Joey and Kenney — have helped set the tone for Rainier’s relentless, bruising ground game. Exemplifying the grit and grind that has become synonymous with the Columbians’ Diesel offense to the point where it’s hard to tell what the Rainier program would look like without their influence.
“I think we like the style because we’re more runners,” Kenney said. “We’re all running backs basically at the quarterback position, but we can all throw it.”
Of the seven, six Tripp’s have taken snaps under center for Rainier, calling the shots at quarterback.
Although opposing coaches might have a tough time telling them apart, they have an idea of who excelled at what aspect of the run game.
“I think I lean more toward the style of Joey, I think I’m a little bit more shifty, but he had more power,” Kenney said. “Casey, I think he was the most shifty. Wes was kind of a sleeper, he could kind of do it all. Brad would just overpower you at any point. Riley was really sneaky when he ran.”
The lone exception is Jeff, who embraced the trenches on the offensive and defensive line for the Columbians.
“I might be the black sheep of the family,” Jeff joked. “No I love it on the line. There’s nothing better than pushing a man against his own will. Feels good when you block for your brothers…it’s the best thing in the world.”
The Tripp’s have helped raise the Rainier football program to new heights, an anchor for what has become a contender in 3A OSAA football nearly every season.
“We’ve been here for a while, everybody’s kind of taken notice of that,” Kenney said. “Every brother had their own little spotlight for a while there.”
The Tripp’s have helped Rainier to the school’s only State Titles — 2010 and 2018 — along with multiple semifinals appearances, marking the most successful era of Rainier football.
Next year, there will be a new feel without a Tripp in uniform, but it will still feel like the same familiar Rainier program.
“It’ll be a little different, but I think the guys next year are going to have that same mentality of the hard grit and hard-working that we have,” Brad said. “They’re just going to give it their all, 100% of the time.”
That hard-nosed intensity is a trait that all of the Tripps have shared on the football field, as well as the basketball court and baseball diamond.
We all play the same,” Brad said. “Football, we’re hard-nosed kids. Basketball, same way, we all love to play defense. That’s kind of what we are. Growing up, our parents said ‘Hey, if you’re not going to play on defense, then why even play?’ We got that engrained in us young.”
They were sure to mention their parents, Jim and Cynthia, as the reason they all share the same blue-collar mentality that fits so well within the Rainier football program and serves as a good metaphor for the town as a whole.
“They raised us exactly how you’re supposed to be raised and taught us about hard work and not giving up on anything,” Jeff said. “You play to win, I mean that was pretty evident. They’ve raised us the right way, all seven of us.”
Of course, with their long legacy, the brotherly rivalry between the group still exists as they’ve discussed who was the best player and who had the best team, unable to come to a clear consensus. Kenney, who has watched all his brothers play before him, tried his best to break it down.
“Brad for football on defense, Joey for football on offense,” he said. “Casey for baseball, Riley for baseball. Jeff for basketball, Jeff for defense in football. Wes had a really good junior year in baseball. We have a lot of debates. I’m the basketball guy.”
The debate for the best team is at least narrowed down to the two State Champion squads, quarterbacked by Brad and Joey, respectively.
“It always gets brought up,” Brad said. “I’ll say it, 2010, I feel like was the best year. And coaching the 2018 team, it literally was an identical team. They were both right there. I know Joey would say his 2018 team was better, but I’ve still got my guys’ back.”
Gathered together in the Rainier coach’s room, the group reminisced on some of their best moments playing with and watching one another. Wes brought up baseball and a pitcher’s duel against Warrenton with Brad on the mound as they eventually eked out a win.
“Brad was throwing a gem and it seemed like every ball, ground ball, second base, me. Ground ball, second base, me,” Wes said. “I had probably 10 or 12 putouts in that game.”
Jeff brought up Kenney’s breakout as a freshman on the basketball team when he caught fire from beyond the arc in a comeback win, again against Warrenton.
“Kenney hit six straight threes when he was a freshman,” Jeff said. “He got a little farther back on each one, a little farther, a little farther.”
The one that generated the most buzz in the room was Joey’s performance in a 60-54 overtime win over Amity in the playoffs on the football field.
“As a coach, you’re watching that game and you’re like ‘Man, this kid can’t be stopped right now,’” Brad said. “That was a pretty special moment to watch as a coach and as a brother.”
“I watched that on the field, that was insane,” Kenney added.
Brad, Riley and Casey are still part of the football team on the coaching and plan to stay on the staff for the foreseeable future, ensuring that the Tripp family still has a helping hand in keeping the Columbians successful.
As Kenney finishes out his senior seasons of basketball and baseball, it’s a good time to reflect on the impact one family has had on Rainier. Though there won’t be a Tripp on the field next season, the show will go on.
The Rainier faithful might miss that hard work and gritty style shared between the seven brothers, but it’s doubtful opposing coaches will share the same melancholy.
Although the next generation of Tripp’s may be a ways out, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see future generations of Tripp’s repping Rainier someday.
“We’ll see,” Brad said. “It would be nice to see them in the green and black, but you never know.”