The final Tripp

We all play the same,” Brad said. “Football, we’re hard-nosed kids. Basketball, same way, we all love to play defense. That’s kind of what we are. Growing up, our parents said ‘Hey, if you’re not going to play on defense, then why even play?’ We got that engrained in us young.”

They were sure to mention their parents, Jim and Cynthia, as the reason they all share the same blue-collar mentality that fits so well within the Rainier football program and serves as a good metaphor for the town as a whole.

“They raised us exactly how you’re supposed to be raised and taught us about hard work and not giving up on anything,” Jeff said. “You play to win, I mean that was pretty evident. They’ve raised us the right way, all seven of us.”

Of course, with their long legacy, the brotherly rivalry between the group still exists as they’ve discussed who was the best player and who had the best team, unable to come to a clear consensus. Kenney, who has watched all his brothers play before him, tried his best to break it down.

“Brad for football on defense, Joey for football on offense,” he said. “Casey for baseball, Riley for baseball. Jeff for basketball, Jeff for defense in football. Wes had a really good junior year in baseball. We have a lot of debates. I’m the basketball guy.”