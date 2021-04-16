Tennis Roundup: Three Rivers and Castle Rock both bite Bulldogs

Three Rivers Christian brought a full roster to John Null Park for their match against Montesano, Thursday, and they were rewarded with a 3-2 team win thanks to a pair of forfeits by the Bulldogs.

“It was a beautiful day for tennis with the sunshine,” TRC coach Wayne Hayes.

Jessie Tevis and Crystal Pan both lost their singles matches after going the distance against their foes.

“Our first and second singles learned the importance of conditioning after going thre sets in their matches,” Hayes said. “Our inexperienced players continue to improve.”

In doubles action, though, the Eagles took the day with Jenna Dennis and Euneso Im taking a 6-2, 6-1 victory on the front end and a forfeit sealing the deal on the back end.

The win on their home courts was a nice reward for a team that has impressed its coach for their committment to daily improvement.