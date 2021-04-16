Tennis Roundup: Three Rivers and Castle Rock both bite Bulldogs

Three Rivers Christian brought a full roster to John Null Park for their match against Montesano, Thursday, and they were rewarded with a 3-2 team win thanks to a pair of forfeits by the Bulldogs.
“It was a beautiful day for tennis with the sunshine,” TRC coach Wayne Hayes.
Jessie Tevis and Crystal Pan both lost their singles matches after going the distance against their foes.
“Our first and second singles learned the importance of conditioning after going thre sets in their matches,” Hayes said. “Our inexperienced players continue to improve.”
In doubles action, though, the Eagles took the day with Jenna Dennis and Euneso Im taking a 6-2, 6-1 victory on the front end and a forfeit sealing the deal on the back end.
The win on their home courts was a nice reward for a team that has impressed its coach for their committment to daily improvement.
“The majority of our practices have been devoted to skill development on baseline and net play. As the season progresses, we will spend more time in match play,” Hayes said. “Currently, most of our match play is used to try and establish our tennis ladder—player position on the team. Players continue to work hard and maintain a positive attitude. This, along with the sun, make for fun on the courts.”
Three Rivers Christian has an overall record of 2-4.
Rockets fend off Bulldogs
STEVENSON — Castle Rock girls tennis was able to edge Stevenson 3-2 Thursday to keep its undefeated season on course.
Taylar Madden stood out for the Rockets with 6-0, 6-1 win in singles action over Ivyen Le.
Taylar Madden had a great match and was in control from the start,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “Taylar plays very consistent from start to finish.”
Castle Rock’s Priscilla Massa added a win over Hazel Langer, 6-4, 6-0 to give the Rockest the advantage in singles play. In doubles action, Mayle Cherrington and Anna Roser were able to clinch the team win, taking their match 6-1, 6-3.
Castle Rock (5-0) is set to play next Tuesday at White Salmon.