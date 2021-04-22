Tennis Roundup: Rockets survive scare at White Salmon

WHITE SALMON — Castle Rock was able to grind out a three set win in their second doubles match of the day in order to eek out a 3-2 win over White Salmon in girls tennis action on Wednesday.
Mahlee Cherrington and Anna Rose were the pair that clinched the win for the Rockets. That red and white duo took out Ella Wilson and Sophia Acosta 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to break the tie.
Fellow Rockets’ doubles players Natalie Swofford and Ella Anderson dropped their match to Clair Hayes and Juliet Perez 2-6, 3-6.
In singles action, Talyar Madden put Castle Rock on the right track by dropping Oliva Ernst 6-4, 6-4 and Priscilla Massa kept the Rockets rolling with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Rhianna Black.
“Priscilla played well along with Taylar Madden in the single,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnnofski said. “The second doubles had to battle to get the win. (I'm) very proud of the girls.”
In a break from the norm, Myla Langdon lost her singles match for Castle Rock, falling 3-6, 4-6 to Yeseni Lemmon.
Castle Rock (6-0) was scheduled to play at home against Montesano on Thursday.
Monarchs notch just one point against Panthers
The Mark Morris girls tennis team dropped a 5-1 loss to Washougal on Wednesday in a match coach Ryan Smith said was “much closer than the score suggests.”
The Monarchs’ lone win came in a gritty performance at No. 2 doubles for Madison Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht. The duo took their first set 6-4 before ending up in an even closer second, eventually battling their way to a lengthy tiebreaker win to take the match 6-4, 7-6 (6).
“(That was) their best tennis of the year,” Smith said.
Elsewhere, though, the Monarchs couldn’t find as much success. Washougal swept all three singles matches, with Mariah Roseman losing in the top matchup 6-2, 6-3, Maddy Hetland falling 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2, and Emily Williams dropping her No. 3 match 6-1, 6-2.
Both of the other two Mark Morris doubles pairs — Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson at No. 1 and Peyton Blondin and Chloe Swanstrom at No. 3 — lost their matches in 6-2, 6-2 fashion.
Mark Morris was scheduled to host R.A. Long on Thursday.
Lumberjills fall to Hawks
R.A. Long didn’t have much more success than its crosstown counterparts, losing to Hockinson 5-1 on Wednesday.
Audrey Zdunich and Maddie McCoy won a close match at No. 3 doubles 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 for the Lumberjills’ only victory of the day.
Emily Anderson split her first two sets at No. 1 singles against Hockinson’s Madison Dyer, winning the first 7-6 before dropping the second 6-3, and was leading the third 4-1, but suffered an injury that ended her day early, giving the Hawks the default point.
Behind her, Malea Alexander lost to Ella Meier 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Shayla Nguyen lost her No. 3 matchup to Delaney Chappelle 6-4, 6-0.
In doubles, Mariah Bergquist and Raegan Gooselin lost at the top slot 6-3, 6-2, and Sarah Tran and Malea Ball lost right behind them 6-4, 6-1.