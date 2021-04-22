Tennis Roundup: Rockets survive scare at White Salmon

Monarchs notch just one point against Panthers

The Mark Morris girls tennis team dropped a 5-1 loss to Washougal on Wednesday in a match coach Ryan Smith said was “much closer than the score suggests.”

The Monarchs’ lone win came in a gritty performance at No. 2 doubles for Madison Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht. The duo took their first set 6-4 before ending up in an even closer second, eventually battling their way to a lengthy tiebreaker win to take the match 6-4, 7-6 (6).

“(That was) their best tennis of the year,” Smith said.

Elsewhere, though, the Monarchs couldn’t find as much success. Washougal swept all three singles matches, with Mariah Roseman losing in the top matchup 6-2, 6-3, Maddy Hetland falling 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2, and Emily Williams dropping her No. 3 match 6-1, 6-2.

Both of the other two Mark Morris doubles pairs — Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson at No. 1 and Peyton Blondin and Chloe Swanstrom at No. 3 — lost their matches in 6-2, 6-2 fashion.

Mark Morris was scheduled to host R.A. Long on Thursday.

