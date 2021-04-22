Tennis Roundup: Rockets drop Monte to remain undefeated

CASTLE ROCK — At some point this year the Rockets girls tennis team is probably going to lose a match. Thursday was not that day.

Montesano made the trip to north Cowlitz County but didn’t bring enough players to provide even an ounce of drama. With just the Bulldogs’ doubles teams present, Castle Rock wound up taking a 4-1 win thanks to a trio of forfeits in singles inaction.

On the doubles end of the card, the Rockets’ Anna Rose and Chelsea Frye were able to defeat Sydney Edwards and Alyssa Wood 6-1, 6-0. Meanwhile, Natalie Swofford and Ella Anderson fell on their home court to Ellie Barbo and Shelby Dilley, 2-6, 3-6.

“I was proud of our second doubles team, they had never played together before,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

Castle Rock (7-0) was scheduled to host Tenino on Friday for an afternoon doubleheader.

Bruins take down Eagles

The Three Rivers Christian girls tennis team dropped to 2-6 on the season with a 4-1 loss to visiting White Salmon.

"Again, it was a beautiful day for tennis," Three Rivers coach Wayne Hayes said. "Unfortunately, we still came out on the losing end."