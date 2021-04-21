Tennis Roundup: Lumberjills take down Fort minus top singles player; Monarchs win, too

VANCOUVER — Without Emily Anderson available to occupy her normal role at No. 1 singles, R.A. Long girls tennis coach Rally Wallace had to juggle his lineup a bit, but the Lumberjills still came away with a 4-2 win over Fort Vancouver on Tuesday.

“The rest of the team stepped it up to get us the win,” Wallace said.

Jetzibe Rocha jumped up from doubles to No. 3 singles for the Jills and won her match over Kelly Nguyen 6-4, 6-0. Ahead of her, Audrey Zdunich won at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-0 over Jozie Nuno.

R.A. Long also got two wins in doubles, powered by a three-set, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 grind of a win at No. 3 by Maddie McCoy and Mariah Bergquist. At No. 2 doubles, R.A. Long’s pair Sarah Tran and Malea Ball won 6-0, 6-3.

Fort Vancouver’s Gillian Snyder beat Malea Alexander at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1, and R.A. Long’s top doubles duo of Reagan Gooselin and Shayla Nguyen lost their match 6-1, 6-0.

R.A. Long (3-3) was set to play Hockinson on Wednesday before facing Mark Morris on Thursday.

Monarchs beat Spudders

RIDGEFIELD — Mark Morris lost the matchup at the top of the sheet but cleaned up everything else Tuesday, beating Ridgefield 5-1.