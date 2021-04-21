Tennis Roundup: Lumberjills take down Fort minus top singles player; Monarchs win, too

VANCOUVER — Without Emily Anderson available to occupy her normal role at No. 1 singles, R.A. Long girls tennis coach Rally Wallace had to juggle his lineup a bit, but the Lumberjills still came away with a 4-2 win over Fort Vancouver on Tuesday.
“The rest of the team stepped it up to get us the win,” Wallace said.
Jetzibe Rocha jumped up from doubles to No. 3 singles for the Jills and won her match over Kelly Nguyen 6-4, 6-0. Ahead of her, Audrey Zdunich won at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-0 over Jozie Nuno.
R.A. Long also got two wins in doubles, powered by a three-set, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 grind of a win at No. 3 by Maddie McCoy and Mariah Bergquist. At No. 2 doubles, R.A. Long’s pair Sarah Tran and Malea Ball won 6-0, 6-3.
Fort Vancouver’s Gillian Snyder beat Malea Alexander at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1, and R.A. Long’s top doubles duo of Reagan Gooselin and Shayla Nguyen lost their match 6-1, 6-0.
R.A. Long (3-3) was set to play Hockinson on Wednesday before facing Mark Morris on Thursday.
Monarchs beat Spudders
RIDGEFIELD — Mark Morris lost the matchup at the top of the sheet but cleaned up everything else Tuesday, beating Ridgefield 5-1.
Maddy Hetland won her match over Elli Gardner at No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-2, while Mariah Roseman won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 against Reese Gentemann.
Grace Gama got Ridgefield’s lone point of the day, beating Peyton Blondin 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.
Mark Morris filled out its scorecard by sweeping the doubles matches.
he Monarchs’ No. 1 duo of Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson won 6-2, the No. 2 team of Madison Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht took their match 6-1, 6-1, and at No. 3, Emma Johnson and Chloe Svenstrom won 6-1, 6-3.
Mark Morris was scheduled to host Washougal on Wednesday before welcoming R.A. Long over to its side of town on Thursday.
Three Rivers swept by Tenino
With perfect conditions and a short jaunt to their home courts scheduled the table was set for a great day of tennis at John Null Park for Three Rivers Christian on Tuesday. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the Beavers of Tenino had other plans.
“Beautiful day for tennis and we were super hosts,” Three Rivers coach Wayne Hayes said. “Unfortunately, Tenino was happy to take advantage of our inexperience with a 5-0 win.”
Eunseo Im was the only Eagle to win a set on the day but still fell 6-0, 5-7, 6-2 in her singles match with Bailee McKitnick. In the rest of singles action Jessie Tevis fell to Megan Letts (6-2, 6-2) and Nicole Walker dropped her match to Grace Vestal (6-0, 6-0).