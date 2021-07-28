TDN's 2020-21 All-Area Girls Soccer Team

Player of the Year: Melanie Martinez — Kalama
Kalama’s all-time leader in goals scored ended her career in style, punching home two goals in the first 90 minutes of the Chinooks’ District championship game against Onalaska, then converted her attempt from the penalty spot to begin the deciding shootout. Martinez paced Kalama with 16 goals in her senior season, finishing it by finding the net in all three of the Chinooks’ postseason wins.
Coach of the Year: John Bates — Kalama
Led Kalama on its District title run, capped off by getting revenge against Onalaska for two regular-season losses, and did it with a roster that had as many eighth-graders as it did seniors.
All-Area Roster
GK: Jessica Meyer — Kalama
Playing on a bad ankle, Meyer let two goals in regular time of Kalama’s district title tilt with Onalaska, but came up when it mattered most, saving one shot in the fifth round to keep her side alive and then denying the Loggers’ sixth attempt to win the Chinooks the trophy.
GK: Daphne Bybee — Toledo
Toledo’s sophomore netminder shined in her first full season as the No. 1, helping her side win penalty shoot-outs against Stevenson and Onalaska and holding opponents under two goals in all but three games.
GK: Madeline Barker — R.A Long
One of three seniors on the R.A. Long roster, Barker spent most of her season between the sticks for the Lumberjills, racking up 85 saves. When the Lumberjills went south to play on Hudson’s Bay on Feb. 20, though, she went out into the field, and put in two goals.
Carson Thomson-Terrell — Kelso
The Humboldt State-bound Thomson-Terrell was a constant presence all over the field for Kelso, wrapping up a career that saw her make the 3A Greater St. Helens All-League list in all three years she could.
Josie Settle — Kelso
One of the Hilanders’ physical leaders on defense, Settle helped Kelso keep back-to-back shutouts early in the season, and also came up the field to help out on offense multiple times.
Chloe Harris — Mark Morris
Harris spent her senior season making life difficult for opposing defenses down the wing for assists, but also got her fair share of goals, scoring Mark Morris’ first and last goals of the season — both against rival R.A. Long.
Macie Balkan — Mark Morris
Balkan’s speed on the other wing played off of Harris all season long. In the Monarchs’ big March 9 win over Fort Vancouver, she logged two assists and a goal in the span of seven minutes.
Kathryn Chapin — R.A. Long
Leading the Lumberjills’ young core of attackers, Chapin scored a team-high seven goals — and added three assists — and added a team-leading three assists — with braces against Woodland and Hudson’s Bay.
Audrey Zdunich — R.A. Long
A second freshman playing alongside Chapin up top, Zdunich was right behind her teammate with six goals and an assist.
Emersyn Finn — Woodland
The Beavers’ senior offensive leader, whom LCC coach Joe Chicks posited was “the best distributor in Southwest Washington,” will be taking her talents to Longview to play for the Red Devils next season.
Josie Brandenburg — Kalama
After bursting onto the scene as an eighth grader in 2019, Brandenburg kept up her blazing pace in 2021 with 14 goals, including four in Kalama’s season-opener against Stevenson and three more against Toutle Lake.
Bridgette Hollifield — Kalama
With Brandenburg becoming a freshman, Hollifield stepped into the role of wonder-eighth-grader up on the hill, bagging seven goals and seven assists.
Marina Smith — Toledo
Toledo’s leading scorer started her season with a brace against defending district champs Onalaska and then kept going the rest of the season, putting in 11 goals and helping out with three assists.
Grace Tauscher — Toledo
Tauscher logged three assists in runs upfield, but spent most of her time as a key figure in a Toledo back line that helped pitch three shutouts.
Rose Dillon — Toledo
Smith’s main partner in crime, Dillon alternated between playing on the wing and moving into a more central role, leading Toledo with six assists and scoring five goals herself.