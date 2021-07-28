TDN's 2020-21 All-Area Girls Soccer Team

GK: Madeline Barker — R.A Long

One of three seniors on the R.A. Long roster, Barker spent most of her season between the sticks for the Lumberjills, racking up 85 saves. When the Lumberjills went south to play on Hudson’s Bay on Feb. 20, though, she went out into the field, and put in two goals.

Carson Thomson-Terrell — Kelso

The Humboldt State-bound Thomson-Terrell was a constant presence all over the field for Kelso, wrapping up a career that saw her make the 3A Greater St. Helens All-League list in all three years she could.

Josie Settle — Kelso

One of the Hilanders’ physical leaders on defense, Settle helped Kelso keep back-to-back shutouts early in the season, and also came up the field to help out on offense multiple times.

Chloe Harris — Mark Morris

Harris spent her senior season making life difficult for opposing defenses down the wing for assists, but also got her fair share of goals, scoring Mark Morris’ first and last goals of the season — both against rival R.A. Long.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Macie Balkan — Mark Morris