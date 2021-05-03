Swimming roundup: Kelso finishes second at COVID Classic; Monarchs take second, Jills settle for third

KELSO — An event dubbed the “COVID Classic” put a bow on the 3A/4A swimming season at Gaither Pool on Saturday, with Mountain View winning every race except two on the day and finishing first with 374 team points. Despite only taking one first-place finish, Kelso compiled enough runner-up spots to come in second with 269 points, nearly as far ahead of third-place Prairie as it was behind the Thunder.

The lone win for the Hilanders came in the 400-yard freestyle relay, where Angie Eugenis, Hanna Kuhn, Shayla Kazensky, and Carli Williams came in first at 4:35.82, over 15 seconds ahead of Mountain View’s group.

Eugenis had two individual runner-up finishes earning second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:23.47 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:55.68. Williams took second in the 100-yard Butterfly in 1:14.39, just behind Mountain View’s Amy Ipe and barely a second in front of Prairie’s Kenzy Ward.

Kelso’s 200-yard medley relay team of Eugenis, Williams, Kazensky, and Jordan Sandoz finished second, and the Hilanders’ 200-yard freestyle squad of Kuhn, Sandoz, Adah Moore, and Rachel Gould also finished runners-up.

Monarchs second, Lumberjills third in 2A swim championships