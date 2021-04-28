 Skip to main content
Preps swimming: Kelso takes meet over Jills and Monarchs
Preps swimming: Kelso takes meet over Jills and Monarchs

Kelso swim

In this file photo Sam Rogers swims for Kelso in heat three of the 100 backstroke during a meet at Kelso High School. R.A. Long, Mark Morris and Kelso all got their seasons started on Wednesday, although results for Kelso were not immediately available.

 McKenna Morin

KELSO — The Kelso swim team took first in seven events at Gaither pool, while R.A. Long and Mark Morris both won a pair at a 2A/3A meet on Tuesday.

Kelso’s Carli Williams won both the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle in personal-best times, at 1:13.18 and 6:33.03, respectively. Her teammate Angie Eugenis earned first place in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:24.40, and won the 1000-yard backstroke in 1:04.63. Shayla Kazensky added a win in the 50-yard freestyle in 30.91 seconds.

Those three teamed up with Jordan Sandoz to win the 200-yard medley relay in 2:13.37, beating Mark Morris’ squad of Alyssa Davis, Rylee Berry, Kaylina Smith, and Ava Christopher by just under two seconds. At the end of the meet, Eugenis, Kazensky, and Williams added Italee Chaney to their ranks to win the 400-yard freestyle relay, once again beating the Monarchs — this time Berry, Christopher, Davis, and Jacee Davis — by a second and a half.

Smith won the 200-yard freestyle for Mark Morris in 2:35.87, just ahead of Jacee Davis in second place. Berry came in first in the 100-yard breaststroke.

R.A. Long’s lone individual win came from Mikey Mace in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:03.52, with teammate Kylie Hueth coming in second. Those two formed half of the 200-yard freestyle relay team — along with Brooke Burns and Chelsee Jackson — that gave the Lumberjills their other win of the day in 2:07.59.

Districts are up next for the Hilanders, Lumberjills and Monarchs. Kelso will host the 3A meet Friday at Gaither Pool, with prelims in the morning and finals in the afternoon, while Marj Morris will host the 2A meet, following the same schedule, on Saturday.

