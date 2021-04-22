Kelso swim sweeps duals

The Kelso girls swim team won all four dual meets on Wednesday, beating Battle Ground, Prairie, Hockinson, and La Center at Gaither Pool.

Angie Eugenis led the Hilanders in individual wins, taking first in the 500-yard freestyle by a minute and a half in 5:58.16, and setting a new personal best in the the 100-yard backstroke with a winning time of 10:04.34.

Carli Williams gave Kelso another solo victory in the 50-yard freestyle, beating out 10 challengers to win with a personal-best time of 29.89.

Eugenis and Williams also pitched in to help the Hilanders win two of the four relays of the day.

Two teamed up with Hanna Kuhn and Jordan Sandoz to win the 200-yard medley relay in 2:15.62, and then joined Kuhn and Shalya Kazensky to take first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:32.90.

Rachel Gould took second place in the 100-yard Butterfly in 1:36.24, with Piper Gallagher behind her in 1:48.33. Williams turned in a third-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:07.11, Kuhn finished third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:17.91, and Sandoz swam the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:26.99 to finish in third — just a third of a second behind the second-place swimmer.