Kelso alumni meet set for Sunday

A longtime tradition will return to the waters of Gaither Pool on Sunday, when all old school Hilanders will be welcome to come back and try their hands in the pool against the Kelso boys swim team.

"It is very fun/entertaining to watch the 'old folks' return to their youth for an evening," said retired Kelso coach — and current alum swim team member — Laurie Metzger. "The memories we built during our high school swimming careers come rushing back at this meet."

Kelso’s annual alumni swim meet is set to take place Boxing Day, after having to skip last winter due to COVID-19 restrictions, continuing a tradition that Metzger says dates back over four decades and “has brought up to three generations of swimmers to the pool one day a year.”

Warm-ups are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, with the races kicking off a 6 p.m. All alumni are welcome to attend and participate, and entrance for fans and swimmers alike is free.

“Even if alumni do not wish to swim, it is always nice to see old friends and have a chance to catch up,” Metzger said.

