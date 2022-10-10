High School Girls Swimming: Mark Morris Monarchs claim bronze in freestyle relay

PUYALLUP — The girls swim co-op of R.A. Long, Mark Morris and Kalama high schools participated in the South Sound Relays held at Rogers High School Pool against 120 other swimmers from five western Washington high schools, Saturday.

The notable finish of the day for the co-op was a third place finish for Mark Morris in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The quartet of juniors Chloe Taitano, Jolie McGaughan and Jacee Davis, and freshman Paige Wirtz combined to swim a time of 4:46.38. Olympia’s quartet of Corrina Carras, Sophie Nelson, Nicole Gertseva and Yvy La finished first with a time of 3:47.81.

Also of note, Mark Morris junior Taelynn Tucker swam a District qualifying time of 1:27.97 in the 100-yard butterfly event.

The Mark Morris, R.A. Long and Kalama co-op will next swim against Kelso in a dual meet at the Gaither Pool on Wednesday, Oct. 19.