The Kelso girls swim team held a league meet at the Gaither Pool on Wednesday, winning three of its four head-to-head matches.

Kelso edged Skyview 87-79, and routed Hudson’s Bay 122-36 and Fort Vancouver 131-19. It lost to Columbia River 110-59.

Among the highlights for the Hilanders was the 200-yard freestyle relay where the team of Brynn Liabraaten, Sarenity Crane, Trinity Noga and Kyra Sanders placed second with a time of 2 minutes, 15.18 seconds. In the 100-yard backstroke, Mili Whipps finished third in a time of 1:18.04. Liabraaten showed her individual prowess in the 100-yard breaststroke where she came second in a time of 1:29.36.

Seven local girls qualify for Districts

The Mark Morris, R.A. Long and Kalama girls swimmers competed in a multi-dual meet at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Wednesday where all three teams lost handily to Camas.

Among the highlights for the Monarchs, Jills and Chinooks swimmers were District qualifying times posted by seven individuals.

R.A. Long senior Chelsee Jackson posted qualifying times in both the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 21.92 seconds and in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:17.88.

Mark Morris was led by senior Jolie McGaughan who qualified in both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events. Her times were 29.09 seconds and 1:03.96, respectively. Sophomore Paige Wirtz also qualified for multiple events, doing so for the 100-yard backstroke as well as the 200-yard freestyle. Her times were 1:14.25 and 2:23.07, respectively.

Senior Chloe Taitano swam a time of 1:23.78 in the 100-yard backstroke to qualify for Districts. Sophomore Julia Barella posted a time of 1:28.19 in the 100-yard butterfly to qualify and senior Jacee Davis finished with a time of 2:58.09 in the 200-yard individual medley event to qualify.

Kalama junior Emma Anderson qualified for the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:12.74.

All three teams will be back in the pool for the Sprint Pentathlon Invite at the DMMP on Saturday.